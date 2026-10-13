What’s so fascinating about Church of England vicars?

Pippa White (Photo: Pippa White)

Church of England priest Pippa White has more than 32,000 followers on TikTok, her online posts have been seen by millions, and she has just published a book explaining clerical life for a non-church audience.

In ‘Not a Priestess,’ Pippa “brings her uniquely offbeat perspective to life as a young, female priest navigating the Church of England.”

It’s a lively read, with the title taken from Pippa’s TikTok profile, where her videos explain daily life as a priest, and talk about christenings, weddings and funerals in an informal conversational style. She also rates her least-favourite Christmas carols, talks about how different people ‘share the peace’ in services and gives a snapshot into the challenges of ministry with teenagers. Her dog features prominently.

Describing social media as “one of the best things that has happened to us,” Pippa White explains that the “democratization” that it has brought means “people have access to careers, possibilities and social mobility that were previously gatekept by the elite rich.”

The new book, subtitled ‘Tales from Beyond the Pulpit,’ describes her call to ordained ministry, and what priestly life is like for a young woman, as well as giving insights into the peculiarities of the Church of England. It’s a gift for anyone considering ordained ministry or fascinated by the modern-day church.

And it’s that enduring interest that has given birth to a range of books written by church ministers in recent years. It may seem a puzzling trend.

Pippa White likens the - sometimes unintentionally intrusive - interest she encounters in her role, with her fascination at meeting a tattoo artist and wanting to ask so many questions.

She writes, “But here I was - the person on the outside of a culture, with no idea how that culture worked or why people were doing what they were doing - but dying to know. I couldn’t work out what was a polite question to ask and what crossed the line.”

Among those commending Pippa’s book is fellow priest Kate Bottley. Kate, who is also a broadcaster and TV personality has herself written about her parish and media experiences in ‘Have a Little Faith,’ aimed at readers who would not describe themselves as religious but are intrigued by faith.

Other recent books that have demonstrated how the Church of England and Christian ministry are subjects of deep interest to modern readers include Alex Frost’s ‘Our Daily Bread,’ describing his life as a priest in Burnley, Lancashire. He describes his ministry in an area of social need, seeking to present the Gospel in words and actions.

Alastair Campbell, formerly communications director to British Prime Minister Tony Blair, described the book as “a unique and rare insight into the work of an urban parish priest.” Campbell - remembered as telling an interviewer that Blair “didn’t do God” - called the book “deeply moving.”

Other recent books that have lifted the lid on parish life - aimed largely at a non-churchgoing readership - include Fergus Butler-Gallie’s ‘Touching Cloth’. He describes his early years as a priest and, with humour and insight, writes of his experiences.

The book explains, “Behind the daily scrapes is an all-too-human love letter to the Church of England, and the amazing variety of people who manage to keep it going, providing a listening ear, company and community at a time when so many people desperately need them, as well as a reflection on what it means to follow a spiritual path amid the chaos of the modern world.”

So how come there is a market for these books in a culture where few people go to church, or have contact with the clergy? Maybe, that’s just it.

In today’s world, living a life of faith - and a very visible one as a vicar - is a brave step to take. It marks out the woman or man from the rest of the community. It declares “I believe in God. I have faith, and I have devoted my life to this calling” to a sceptical world.

People are reading these books - or watching TikTok videos featuring vicars - because they are genuinely fascinated by people of faith in the 21st century. They may not get the chance to ask them questions face-to-face, or - like Pippa White with the tattooist – may not know the questions they would like to ask.

But people wearing a clerical collar still, it seems, have a fascination and deep interest in today’s world. May that long be the case, and lead to deeper questions about faith and the Christian gospel.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK and a former communications director with the CofE.