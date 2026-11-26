(from L to R) Chah Garde (Catholic Communications Office), Michael Kelly (ACN (Ireland)), Marta Petrosillo (Director of ACN (International)), Máiread McGuinness (EU Special Envoy for the Promotion of FoRB outside the EU), Brandon Scott (ACN (Ireland)), and Dr Fearghas O’Beara (Head of Office, European Parliament Liaison Office in Ireland). (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

An EU envoy tasked with promoting religious freedom outside the continental bloc has pledged to be a voice for persecuted Christians within the corridors of power.

Speaking at the Irish launch of a report on the persecuted church, Mairead McGuinness, EU Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief outside the European Union, noted the “terrible and unnecessary suffering” faced by Christians around the world.

The latest edition of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN)’s Persecuted and Forgotten? report examines 18 countries of particular concern for Christians and covers the period from August 2024 to June 2026.

Ten of the countries saw a worsening of the situation for Christians during the relevant period, while none saw an improvement.

ACN, a Catholic charity, warned that conflict and persecution were uprooting Christian communities, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. In Nigeria, it estimated that at least one million Christians were among the more than 3.5 million people displaced within the country. The report documented widespread attacks by armed groups that have forced communities to flee, particularly in northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt.

McGuinness said: “This report covers 18 countries and in more than half of them the situation is worse than it was two years ago, with 220 million Christians being exposed to persecution.”

She added that the trend is “going in the wrong direction”.

Speaking of what she hoped to do for the persecuted church in her role, McGuinness said, “I know that in my role as envoy, I can’t directly open a prison door or stop a militia, but I can make sure that what you have documented is heard where decisions are made, in Brussels and elsewhere, and that’s why I’m particularly grateful for a detailed report such as these.”

Earlier this week it was reported that ACN hosted another event to promote religious freedom at Harvington Hall in Great Britain. The hall was once used as a hiding place by Catholic priests during times of Protestant persecution.

Speaking at the event, Timothy Cho from North Korea and Father Stephen Ojapah from Nigeria. Both men, despite their diverse backgrounds told their stories of being persecuted and of the power of the gospel and of forgiveness to bring healing.

Cho said he was brought up to revere North Korea’s ruling Kim family and to despise Christianity and Westerners, particularly Americans. He recalled seeing a man executed when he was 11 for helping people attend church in China.