Dr Mike Davidson (far left) and Matthew Grech (far right) outside the European Parliament. (Photo: IFTCC)

An ex-gay Christian has asked MEPs to oppose bans on conversion practices after he was prosecuted in Malta after he spoke about his experience of leaving behind homosexuality in a media interview.

Matthew Grech spent over three years fighting criminal proceedings for supposedly advertising conversion practices after he spoke about his Christian faith and his decision to stop pursuing same-sex relationships in a 2022 interview with PMnews Malta. The two journalists who interviewed him were also prosecuted. All three were eventually acquitted in March, however Malta's Attorney General is appealing.

Speaking at an event in Brussels hosted by Italian MEP Paolo Inselvini and UK charity Core Issues Trust, Grech asked members of the European Parliament to oppose bans on conversion practices modelled on Malta’s law.

He argued that broadly worded bans could expose people to the risk of prosecution simply for sharing their personal experiences, offering pastoral care, or providing counselling - even where individuals sought out the help themselves.

“I spent three years in court for a conversation about my own life. Malta’s law was meant to be a model for Europe, but my case shows where that model leads: to the police, prosecutors and courts deciding which life stories are allowed to be told," Grech said.

“I came to Brussels to ask MEPs to ensure that what happened to me in Malta does not become the law for every family in Europe.

"People must remain free to share their stories, practise their faith and seek the support they choose, without fearing criminal investigation or prosecution.”

The event comes as the European Commission prepares to adopt a 'recommendation' calling on all 27 EU member states to ban conversion practices.

Malta became the first European country to introduce such a ban in 2016 and Grech was later charged following his 2022 interview.

Prosecutors alleged that the interview amounted to advertising conversion practices, an offence for which Grech faced a possible five-month prison sentence and a fine of up to €5,000. He attended 17 court hearings before the Court of Magistrates in Valletta acquitted him on 4 March.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Matthew’s acquittal is welcome, but he should never have been prosecuted. His ordeal is a stark warning to Europe that vague ‘conversion practices’ laws can criminalise personal testimony, Christian ministry and the freedom to seek help. No one should face three years in court simply for telling the truth about their own life.”

During the Brussels event, speakers argued that coercive or abusive conduct should be addressed through existing criminal and safeguarding laws. MEPs also heard concerns that, in addition to pastors and counsellors, broadly drafted offences could affect conversations between parents and their children.

Dr Mike Davidson, chief executive of Core Issues Trust, said, “Politicians seldom take the time to listen to those of us who have a positive experience of pastoral support or counselling."

In light of this gap, the IFTCC has launched the Voices Not Yet Heard campaign, which features stories of six people from across Europe and the US who have walked away from an LGBT identity.

Dr Davidson called on Westminster and Stormont, which are both considering bans, to "listen to our stories and experience, and to protect the freedom of others like us to access support".