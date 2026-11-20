Felix Nmecha (Photo: Bundesliga)

Over 300 Christian pastors, leaders and theologians have signed an open letter in support of footballer Felix Nmecha, who has come under heavy criticism for expressions of his Christian faith on the pitch.

Nmecha, who plays for Borussia Dortmund and the German national team, came under fire from Dortmund’s official supporters’ group for his Christian goal celebration and his connections with Ballers in God (BIG), a network of Christian footballers.

The goal celebration in question saw Nmecha taking off an imaginary crown and kneeling to place it at the feet of Jesus. In an apparent act of solidarity, the celebration was also performed by Fabian Bzdyl, who was playing in Poland’s under-20 Elite League match against Germany.

The Dortmund supporters' group came out in opposition to the celebration and Nmecha’s actions, saying that “where religious convictions are used to deny people their dignity or equal worth, our tolerance for intolerance comes to an end”.

Both Nmecha and BIG have disputed such a characterisation of their views, with Nmecha saying on Instagram that he had no intention of spreading intolerance, discrimination or hatred.

BIG, meanwhile issued a statement saying, “At the heart of our community is the belief that Jesus Christ is King and that he is the hope of the world. We believe the hope found in Him is for everyone, and our desire is to share this message by making Him known

“Our aim is to support and celebrate their witness and believe everyone should be free to express their faith respectfully, without fear of prejudice or exclusion”.

In an open letter to the board of Borussia Dortmund, over 300 Christian leaders, including the presidents of the German Evangelical Alliance and Open Doors in Germany, said they were concerned and dismayed at Nmecha’s treatment.

“Neither Felix Nmecha nor other evangelical figures impose the Christian faith on others," they said, as reported by Evangelical Focus.

"Rather, the public communication and defense of one's own faith must be possible within the framework of a positive competition of worldviews in a democratic state governed by the rule of law.”

The letter also warned that Christian footballers face a double standard especially “when compared to other religions with significantly more restrictive sexual ethics”.

The manager of the German national team, Jürgen Klopp, says he has spoken with Nmecha about his views and that Nmecha has agreed not to repeat the celebration.