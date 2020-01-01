Archbishop reiterates apology to Windrush generation for Church racism The Archbishop of Canterbury has apologised again for the racism experienced by members of the Windrush generation in Church of England churches.

Church link suspected in West Midlands coronavirus cluster The West Midlands is the worst affected area in the UK outside of London.

Struggling families will need our help even more during this pandemic Right now, there will be children across the UK wondering if their parents will be able to put food on the table, worried about what will happen to their education and feeling isolated, unable to see their friends.

Key workers: religious workers can continue to send their children to school "Religious staff" are included in a new list of "key workers" who are exempt from the nationwide closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic.