New Wine fears for future after cancelling summer events

New Wine has been forced to cancel its summer events over the coronavirus pandemic but it fears that the hefty cost will jeopardise its future. …

Bible verses to help you worship through the storm

In a world full of fear, inundated with negative news, people are desperate for hope. Christians can be that hope, but we need help too. We can find that in God's Word. …

