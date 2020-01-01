How a mother enslaved by Boko Haram found freedom through the power of forgiveness
Ijanda from Northern Nigeria became a mother while she was a slave a slave to Boko Haram soldiers. She never thought that she or her child would ever return home.
Ijanda from Northern Nigeria became a mother while she was a slave a slave to Boko Haram soldiers. She never thought that she or her child would ever return home.
New Wine has been forced to cancel its summer events over the coronavirus pandemic but it fears that the hefty cost will jeopardise its future. …
In a world full of fear, inundated with negative news, people are desperate for hope. Christians can be that hope, but we need help too. We can find that in God's Word. …
The Archbishop of Canterbury has apologised again for the racism experienced by members of the Windrush generation in Church of England churches.
The West Midlands is the worst affected area in the UK outside of London.
Right now, there will be children across the UK wondering if their parents will be able to put food on the table, worried about what will happen to their education and feeling isolated, unable to see their friends.
"Religious staff" are included in a new list of "key workers" who are exempt from the nationwide closure of schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This unparalleled time in our history truly is a season for us to grow as individuals and as a community. It is a time to replace fear with creativity and find opportunity in the midst of uncertainty.
The hashtag #praytogether was also projected onto the monument in various languages.
Yes, I want to receive my FREE Christian Today ebook by signing up to the WordBox newsletter
While I agree that there are good reasons for closing, and that we should follow government guidelines, we also need to be aware of the potential consequences. …
Training courses taking place in connection with Franklin Graham's UK tour have been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers said the financial consequences of the decision to cancel "will be serious".
Its summer events are cancelled but Wycliffe said its wider work of Bible translation was continuing in spite of the pandemic.
The Catholic Church has confirmed that public Mass will be suspended starting on Friday evening over coronavirus concerns.
The Church of Scotland said that cancelling its General Assembly in May was the "only choice" it could make in light of current circumstances.
All churches and people of prayer are being invited to join in a national day of prayer and action on Mothering Sunday, which in the UK falls this weekend on March 22.
"These are difficult and challenging times," said cathedral Dean Dr Philip Hasketh.
Churches are following the updated guidance from the Government by suspending services for the timebeing over the coronavirus pandemic.