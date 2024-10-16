Father-of-two convicted for praying silently in abortion clinic buffer zone

An army veteran and father-of-two who prayed silently for a few minutes near an abortion clinic in Bournemouth has been convicted of breaching the terms of a public space protection order in place around the facility.

Adam Smith-Connor was found guilty at a hearing today at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court after it judged that his prayer in November 2022 amounted to "disapproval of abortion".

At court today, he received a conditional discharge, meaning he will only be sentenced if he is convicted of any future offences in the next two years. He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £9,000.

Commenting on the guilty verdict, Smith-Connor said, "Today, the court has decided that certain thoughts – silent thoughts – can be illegal in the United Kingdom. That cannot be right. All I did was pray to God, in the privacy of my own mind – and yet I stand convicted as a criminal?

"I served for 20 years in the army reserves, including a tour in Afghanistan, to protect the fundamental freedoms that this country is built upon. I continue that spirit of service as a health care professional and church volunteer.

"It troubles me greatly to see our freedoms eroded to the extent that thoughtcrimes are now being prosecuted in the UK."

A public spaces protection order was imposed around the abortion facility by Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council and banned a number of Christian and pro-life activities, including praying and offering help to women experiencing crisis pregnancies.

The Alliance Defending Freedom UK, which defended Smith-Connor, said it was shocked by the verdict. Jeremiah Igunnubole, Legal Counsel for ADF UK, said it was "a legal turning point of immense proportions".

"A man has been convicted today because of the content of his thoughts – his prayers to God – on the public streets of England," he said.

"We can hardly sink any lower in our neglect of basic fundamental freedoms of free speech and thought.

"We will look closely at the judgment and are considering options to appeal. Human rights are for all people – no matter their view on abortion."

The judgment comes mere weeks before buffer zones are to be rolled out across every abortion facility in England and Wales on 31 October.

The UK Parliament voted to make the 'safe access zones' nationwide as part of the Public Order Act 2023. They ban pro-life activities and 'protests' up to a 150-metre radius around abortion facilities, with anyone convicted of breaking the law risking an unlimited fine.

Igunnubole said he was concerned that many more people like Smith-Connor will be convicted.

"The right to hold a consensual conversation, or engage in silent prayer, are protected by international legal provisions on freedom of thought and speech. Yet the lack of clarity in the law could result in many more citizens like Adam being interrogated or even charged for simply directing silent thoughts towards God," he said.

"This is a watershed moment for British freedoms, and one the public must not take lightly."

Commenting on the trial, Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh MP said: "It is disgraceful that in Britain in 2024 someone can be put on trial for praying silently in his head. Unfortunately we have seen repeated cases of free speech under threat in the UK when it comes to the expression of Christian beliefs.

"To offer a prayer silently in the depths of your heart cannot be an offence. The government must clarify urgently that freedom of thought is protected as a basic human right."