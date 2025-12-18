Evangelical vicar accused of abuse won't stand trial

Jonathan Fletcher (Photo: YouTube)

A leading figure among conservative evangelical Anglicans will not stand trial for alleged abuse, it has emerged.

Jonathan Fletcher, the retired vicar of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon, had been expected to stand trial in May 2026. A judge has now ruled that the 83 year old is not fit to enter a plea and will no longer stand trial. In place of a trial, an “examination of the facts” hearing will be held at the court instead.

Last year Fletcher was charged with eight counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charges related to alleged offences between 1973 and 1999. Fletcher served at Emmanuel Church from 1982 until his retirement in 2012.

The allegations included naked massages and saunas, beatings, and forfeits like smacking with a gym shoe, and ice baths.

A review led by independent safeguarding charity Thirtyone:Eight on behalf of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon uncovered a "pattern" of an "escalation of behaviours" that was "reflective of the grooming process".

It also cited an "unhealthy culture" that enabled abusive behaviours resulting in "profound" and "for some, ongoing harm".

His Permission to Officiate, or PTO, was withdrawn by Southwark Diocese in 2017.

Fletcher has previously said he is "deeply, deeply sorry for the people I've harmed", and claimed that any interaction was "totally consensual and non-sexual".

Following news that he will not stand trial, one of his alleged victims, Lee Furney, told The Telegraph, that complaints about Fletcher "were suppressed by a self-congratulating subculture that has never repented, and so has never changed".

“The absence of a trial does not erase the damage, nor does it absolve the moral responsibility of those who enabled it," he said.