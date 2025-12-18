Christians join Westminster protest against puberty blockers trial

Suspended Christian nurse, Jennifer Melle, at the protest. Her sign says it all. (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

A protest was held in Westminster on Wednesday by former trans people and others who have faced persecution for opposition to transgender ideology.

The protest took place outside the Department of Health and Social Care and called for an end to a trial of new puberty blockers for young children.

Campaigners argue that the trial goes against medical evidence that such drugs cause irreversible damage to children and amount to medical castration.

Those at the protest included independent MP Rosie Duffield, who has spoken in favour of biological reality, and Bethany Hutchison and Annice Grundy, two of the 'Darlington Nurses' group who have legally challenged their hospital policy requiring them to share a changing room with a biological male who identifies as a woman.

Also present was Jennifer Melle, a Christian nurse who was suspended from her job following an incident in which she referred to a trans patient and convicted paedophile as 'Mr'.

Former transwoman Pete Benjamin was also due to be at the protest. Benjamin, a biological male, had irreversible surgery in his attempts to live as a woman. He later became a Christian and reverted to living as a man. He has previously said, "I lived as a woman and now I regret it. My body is damaged by the NHS."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, which has supported many of those persecuted for their refusal to bend to trans ideology, spoke ahead of the event.

"Allowing and encouraging a child to take puberty blockers is harmful. It causes irreversible damage to their bodies and bolsters the lie that they were born in the wrong body. This is not truthful or compassionate. This trial must be stopped," she said.