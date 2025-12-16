Nicaragua bans international visitors from bringing in Bibles

(Photo: CentroAmérica360)

International visitors have been banned from bringing Bibles, newspapers and cameras into Nicaragua.

The government of the country has become increasingly authoritarian in recent years and Christians who speak out against the excesses of the regime facing increasing restrictions and even arrest.

For many years Nicaragua did not make it onto the Open Doors persecution watchlist that names the 50 worst countries for anti-persecution. However, in 2023, Nicaragua made it onto the list at number 50, rising sharply to number 30, where it remains to this day.

A bus company operating in the region has confirmed the existence of a policy prohibiting imports of Bibles and other materials. Tica Bus El Salvador told Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), “Nicaragua does not permit the entry of Bibles, newspapers, magazines, books of any kind, drones and cameras.”

Signs have gone up at bus terminals informing passengers of the ban, which has been in place for at least six months.

Nicaragua’s apparent slide towards totalitarianism accelerated following 2018 protests against social security and pension cuts that morphed into protests against the rule of Daniel Ortega, who has been president since 2007.

The authorities used violence to suppress the protests, with over 300 killed and hundreds more arrested and allegedly tortured.

Since then over 5,000 civil society organisations have been shut down by the government, among them over 1,300 faith-based bodies.

Anna Lee Stangl, from CSW, said, “The Nicaraguan government’s efforts to restrict the entry of Bibles, other books, newspapers and magazines into the country are highly concerning given the current context of repression.

“We call on the government of Nicaragua to lift this ban immediately, and to cease its continued efforts to stifle freedom of religion or belief and expression in the country.

"We also reiterate our call on the international community to seek creative ways to support and strengthen independent Nicaraguan voices both inside the country and in exile.”