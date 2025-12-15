Almost half of UK adults plan to attend church this Christmas, new poll finds

Festive decorations at Worcester Cathedral's Christmas Tree Festival in 2024. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Churches across the UK are expecting fuller pews this Christmas, as new research suggests a significant rise in the number of people planning to attend services and church-run events over the festive season.

A nationwide poll conducted by Savanta for Christian relief and development agency Tearfund found that 45% of UK adults intend to visit a church for a Christmas service or event.

The figure marks an increase on last year and points to a renewed interest in church at a time of social and economic uncertainty.

The research indicates that people are drawn to churches at Christmas for a variety of reasons.

Over a third (39%) of respondents said church attendance is a customary part of Christmas, while over a quarter (28%) regard the season as a time of spiritual meaning. Others cited the atmosphere and sense of calm as key attractions.

Notably, the impact of Christmas services extends beyond regular churchgoers.

Among non-Christians who attend, 38% reported leaving church feeling joyful, 34% said they felt peaceful, and a quarter felt hopeful, suggesting that the Christmas message continues to resonate widely.

Intentions to go to church are particularly strong among younger generations, with 60% of Generation Z and 59% of Millennials reportedly planning to attend church over the Christmas period.

Around a third (34%) of non-Christians also say they are likely to attend, indicating a broader openness to church during the festive period.

Alongside worship and celebration, the poll highlights the extensive role churches play in supporting people facing hardship.

According to the research, 42% of UK adults say churches have offered help to them or someone close to them over Christmas.

That support takes many forms, with the data showing that 12% of respondents accessed church food banks, 10% benefited from free meals, and 11% used warm spaces.

Additionally, 23% reported that they, or someone close to them, have been served a free Christmas Day meal provided by a church.

The findings indicate that confidence in churches’ ability to address significant social issues stands at 48%, climbing to 54% among younger adults.

Tearfund says the results reflect what it sees in communities around the world.

The organisation works through local churches in some of the world’s poorest and most fragile contexts, supporting efforts that combine spiritual care with practical action.

Its church partners are hosting shared meals and community celebrations this Christmas in countries like the Central African Republic.

Christmas church attendance often rises sharply in post-conflict regions, sometimes doubling or tripling, as people come together for solace, solidarity and hope.

Tearfund’s Director of Global Fundraising and Communications Stuart Lee said the findings show churches remain central to both faith and community life.

“People are turning to their local churches for spiritual connection and for practical help,” he said.

“From food banks to warm spaces, churches are stepping in where they are needed most. At Tearfund, we work through local churches around the world for exactly this reason: they understand their communities and are there long after Christmas is over.”

The findings challenge long-standing assumptions about declining engagement with Christianity in Britain.

Instead, they suggest that churches continue to hold a meaningful place in national life, as trusted, community-based institutions offering both spiritual connection and practical support to local communities, especially during periods of rising living costs and global instability.