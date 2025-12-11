Why Jesus is the true meaning of Christmas

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go.” We all know the famous Bing Crosby lyric. But have you ever paused to ask yourself what, exactly, makes something “look like Christmas”?

Is it the glow of lights wrapped around lampposts and trees? The barrage of holiday sales and shopping lists? The carols on the radio? The break from school or work? The anticipation of family reunions?

These things are lovely. They add warmth and sparkle to December. But if they are all Christmas means to us, then we’ve settled for the wrapping paper and missed the gift.

Because the true heart of Christmas is far deeper, far more beautiful, and far more life-changing.

So why do we celebrate Christmas at all?

The answer is simple and short: Jesus.

The very word ‘Christmas’ comes from ‘Christ’s Mass,’ which is a service celebrating the birth of Christ. It is the time to reflect on the entrance of the Messiah, our Lord and Saviour, into the world.

This is amazing! But sometimes familiarity can dull wonder. Maybe you’ve heard the story so often that it feels routine. Maybe the whirlwind of festivities has swept your focus away.

So let me remind you—gently, but clearly—of what makes Christmas breathtaking.

Jesus is God’s greatest gift to humanity

Because of Adam and Eve’s sin, humanity became disconnected from God (Romans 5:12). Every human being born after them inherited that same brokenness (Romans 3:23). Out of His mercy and goodness, God gave His Law to show us the way back to Him—but with our sinful nature, we could never perfectly fulfil it (Romans 3:20; Romans 7:7). Instead of saving us, the Law revealed our deep need for salvation and condemned us (Galatians 3:10; Galatians :24; Galatians 2:16).

But God did not give up on us. He sent His one and only Son – Jesus Christ (John 3:16). What the human heart longed for but could never earn—reunion with God—was given freely in Jesus. God gave Himself (John 1:1-2; Matthew 1:23). He didn’t wait for us to climb up to Him, He humbly came down to us: born in a manger, living among the overlooked, and ultimately offering His life on the cross (Philippians 2:6-8; Romans 5:8; John 1:14; Luke 2:7; Luke 19:10).

Through Jesus everything changed. He is the Light that entered our darkness—and the darkness could not overcome Him (John 1:5). Where we were once lost, we are now found (Luke 15:32). Where we were once enemies, we are now beloved children (Romans 5:10). Where we were dead and condemned, we now have eternal life and salvation (Ephesians 2:1-5; Ephesians 6:23).

And the only thing God asks of us is to receive this precious gift through faith (Ephesians 2:8-9).

Final Thoughts

So dear, reader as you step into the Christmas season – wrapping presents, planning meals, hanging lights, and enjoying the festive atmosphere, hold this truth close: without Jesus, there is no Christmas.

Christmas is the celebration of Jesus—God with us (Matthew 1:23). It is the reminder that a loving God stepped into our world so we could step into relationship with Him.

“Joy to the world—the Lord is come!” May that be the melody echoing in your heart this Christmas.