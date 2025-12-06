Thousands attend launch of nationwide Christmas evangelistic campaign at Royal Albert Hall

The Salvation Army's annual Christmas concert at the Royal Albert Hall marked the formal launch of the Shine Your Light Christmas outreach campaign for 2025. (Photo: The Salvation Army)

A major evangelistic outreach for the Christmas season formally got underway this week at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Salvation Army got the Shine Your Light 2025 campaign started with its Celebrate Christmas carol concert at the prestigious venue, joined by over 5,000 guests.

The evening included dance and choir performances, the Christmas message, and a stirring rendition of ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ accompanied by the Salvation Army's International Staff Band.

Commissioner Paul Main, UK Territorial Commander of The Salvation Army, said: “We were delighted to welcome the leadership of Shine Your Light, along with ecumenical and civic guests, to the Royal Albert Hall for our ‘Celebrate Christmas’ carol service.

"It was a wonderful way to begin Advent in worship centred on the Christmas story, and to encourage everyone to shine the light and love of Jesus into their community.

“As leaders of The Salvation Army for the UK and Ireland, we’re excited to see how the Shine Your Light initiative will enable the good news of Jesus to spread across the nation this month, as God’s people step out in faith and shine brightly in their communities.”

The Salvation Army carol concert was just one of many evangelistic events that will take place across the UK over the festive season as part of Shine Your Light 2025.

Over 60 church denominations, Christian networks and charities are getting involved in Shine Your Light this year.

On 10 December, Spring Harvest will hold a carol service at Westminster Chapel in London that will be recorded and broadcast in prisons and homeless accommodation across the UK.

The carol service will be available to watch on the Spring Harvest YouTube channel from 19 December, along with free resources for churches that have registered to take part in Shine Your Light.

Jo Moir, Head of Spring Harvest, said: “This celebration is more than a single gathering in one location – we believe it will echo with hope and joy across the Isles.

"Our heart is to see the message and music shared far beyond Westminster Chapel: into prisons and communities throughout the UK, urban and rural.

"We look forward with great expectation as we shine our light into every corner of our nation this Christmas.”

Shine Your Light and Spring Harvest are partnering with The Prison Fellowship to show the carol service in prisons across the UK on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when an estimated 57,000 prisoners will hear the Gospel.

Countless more people will be able to watch the broadcast with the help of homeless charity Green Pastures, which will show the recording in hundreds of accommodation centres across the UK.

Over 2,000 churches are expected to take part in Shine Your Light this Christmas, with a special focus this year on reaching young people and sharing the Gospel in the workplace.

The campaign will be featured on BBC Songs of Praise at 1:15pm on Sunday 14 December. The programme will include footage of local church members in Bedford singing carols on the streets, and an interview with Shine Your Light founder, Pastor Jonathan Oloyede.

Bishop Mike Royal, General Secretary of Churches Together in England (CTE), is encouraging churches to get involved.

He said: “Christmas is a unique opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Shine Your Light encourages churches to make the most of this moment to share Christ’s message of joy, peace, and hope.

"At CTE, we are encouraging as many churches as possible to engage with this year’s campaign.”

For more information, registration, and free resources visit www.shineyourlight.org.uk