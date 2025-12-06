Evangelical Alliance updates Christian course for South Asian seekers

The Evangelical Alliance (EA) has announced the launch of a new set of resources aimed at introducing the gospel to people of South Asian heritage.

“Discovering Jesus” was first launched in 2014, and has now been updated for the current cultural climate. The course, the EA says, is suitable for anyone from a Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist or Muslim background and addresses common questions and perspectives.

Rani Joshi, the South Asian Forum coordinator and project lead, said, “As a young South Asian girl, I wasn’t sure the Christian faith included someone who looked like me.

"That’s why Discovering Jesus feels so timely, as we explore faith, identity and culture. As I prayed about this project, I sensed God whisper, ‘invite them to the wedding banquet’ (Revelation 19:9).

"This isn’t just another resource, it’s an invitation for those of Asian heritage to answer the question Jesus asks, 'Who do you say I am?'”

The programme involves engaging with the life and message of Jesus over an eight-week period.

Discovering Jesus is discussion-oriented and aimed at creating a welcoming and informal environment for non-Christians to learn about core Christian beliefs and, hopefully, embrace the Christian faith.

The approach taken is apologetic and deals with questions like whether Christianity is a “Western Religion”.

Gavin Calver, CEO of the EA said, “I am so excited about the launch of Discovering Jesus and am praying for this course to have a huge impact in the days ahead. It is so timely and shares the gospel message in a really accessible, helpful and powerful way.”