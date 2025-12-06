Burnout and isolation are common problems for Church of England clergy - report

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England has published findings from the final survey of its decade long Living Ministry project, offering the most comprehensive picture yet of what helps — and hinders — clergy as they seek to thrive in their work.

The final panel report, Lord, for the Years, released on December 1, draws on the experiences of 500 clergy who responded to the study’s fifth wave of research.

Since 2017, over 1,000 priests commissioned in 2006, 2011, 2015, or who began their ministerial preparation in 2016, have taken part in the study.

The latest publication not only sets out new data from this year’s survey but also traces how clergy wellbeing has evolved over nearly a decade.

Researchers examined five interconnected dimensions of clergy wellbeing: health of body and mind, relational networks, spiritual and ministerial fulfilment, economic security, and engagement in the Church’s communal life.

The programme stresses that wellbeing is a shared responsibility — one shaped both by personal resilience and by the environments clergy serve in.

Across interviews, focus groups and surveys, four pressures have persisted year after year. Clergy described burnout, feelings of isolation, diminished morale, and ongoing financial strain.

Covid-19 sharply intensified many of these burdens, especially for incumbents, whose mental health and relationships have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among this year’s respondents, 62% rated their overall health as good or excellent, while 9% said it was poor.

Around 29% reported symptoms consistent with probable or possible depression.

Two in five felt isolated in their ministry context, while around one in 10 (11%) said they struggled financially.

Incumbents consistently reported weaker financial and mental wellbeing than other groups — a trend recorded before the stipend and pension uplift unveiled in 2025.

New questions on burnout were able to shed more light on some of the causes.

"Of the three elements of burnout, high scores in depersonalisation (related to isolation) and personal inefficacy (related to demoralisation) were more prevalent than emotional exhaustion (related to tiredness), suggesting that the nature of ordained ministry may contribute more to burnout than simply the number of hours worked," the report said.

Parish finances and the upkeep of church buildings emerged as the biggest sources of discouragement, and administrative load remained one of the most frequently cited causes of stress, often perceived as pulling clergy away from their core calling.

The report recommended that steps be taken to address some of the issues.

"In the context of highly demanding work, both personal and parish finances continue to cause anxiety," it reads.

"It is yet to be seen whether the former will be mitigated by recent proposals to increase stipends and pensions.

"Workload issues relate strongly to administrative work and isolation, and finding ways to address these and enable people to give more time to aspects of ministry core to their gifts and calling may contribute to improved wellbeing and increase the impact of the Church's mission and ministry."

Despite the challenges, many clergy reported finding hope in the engagement of congregations, signs of growth, fruitful ministry with youth, and the support of colleagues.

Some 42% reported being in a stable financial position, and nearly three quarters (72%) felt they were fulfilling their sense of vocation.

Respondents also highlighted the value of stronger diocesan support, improved financial security, and lower levels of nationwide tension within the Church.

Long-time clergy reported greater recovery from pandemic-era dips in wellbeing than those recently entering ministry.

Those ordained in 2015 or training in 2016 — many now in their first incumbency — showed higher isolation and lower recovery overall.

Younger clergy, however, often showed stronger vocational confidence.

When asked about the coming years, 34% of those surveyed say they plan to retire by 2030, while 62% anticipate remaining in ministry.

Co-author of the report, Rev Dr Fiona Tweedie, said the project offers an important counterbalance to headline-driven narratives about church life.

“Their ministry is demanding yet vocational fulfilment is high,” she said. “Being part of the Living Ministry panel takes time, and we are grateful to all those who have completed even one of the surveys.”

After expressing her gratitude to the participants, leader of the programme Dr Liz Graveling Fox added: “Lord, for the Years provides a compelling view of how wellbeing has shifted for different groups of clergy over nearly a decade and reminds us of the importance of taking care of those who have devoted their lives to God’s service.”

A final qualitative report — drawing on the last round of interviews and focus groups — will be released in late 2026.