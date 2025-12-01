Church leaders pray for unity in service marking 1,700 years since Council of Nicaea

Staff writer
Nicaea ecumenical service
Church leaders at the service. (Photo: Vatican Media)

An ecumenical service has been held by Christian leaders in Iznik, Turkey, to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

The service was attended by Pope Leo XIV, World Council of Churches (WCC) general secretary Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay, and Patriarch Bartholomew in the town formerly called Nicaea at the time of the early church. 

The Church leaders noted the show of Christian unity on display at the service, with Pope Leo calling on Christians to be a model of reconciliation in a world marred by divisions.

“In this way, we are all invited to overcome the scandal of the divisions that unfortunately still exist, to nurture the desire for unity for which the Lord Jesus prayed and gave his life,” he said. 

“Today, the whole of humanity afflicted by violence and conflict is crying out for reconciliation.”

Patriarch Bartholomew also spoke of the hope expressed through the commemoration at a time of so much conflict and pain in the world. 

“We are here to bear living witness to the same faith expressed by the fathers of Nicaea,” he said. 

“We return to this wellspring of the Christian faith in order to move forward. The power of this place does not reside in what passes away but in what endures forever.”

Pillay read from John 17, which contains the prayer of Jesus for unity: “That they all shall be one, just as you, my Father, are in me, and I am in you.”

Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo XIV signed a joint declaration giving thanks for the council 1,700 years ago and its continued significance for the presence.

“We are convinced that the commemoration of this significant anniversary can inspire new and courageous steps on the path towards unity,” reads the declaration. 

“The goal of Christian unity includes the objective of contributing in a fundamental and life-giving manner to peace among all peoples.”

It goes on to say that they are "deeply alarmed by the current international situation" but that "we do not lose hope". 

“God will not abandon humanity," they add. 

