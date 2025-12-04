The Christian story behind Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Hilary Robinson is a network radio producer and the author of over 70 books for children, including Where The Poppies Now Grow, a story of friendship, sacrifice and peace, and The Christmas Star, a fresh retelling of the Nativity.

As the lyricist of Sarah Téibo's single, Norwegian Pine, she explains why it was inspired by the annual gift from Norway of the Christmas tree to the British people and her own experience of growing up in a bitter war.

As Trafalgar Square prepares once again to shine with the light of its iconic Norwegian tree, Norwegian Pine sung so beautifully by gospel artist Sarah Téibo celebrates not only the joy of Christmas but also the profound story behind this enduring symbol of peace.

The lyrics for the song, adapted from a poem, drew on memories from my childhood growing up in Nigeria during the Biafran War. Those experiences left me with not only a deep interest in reasons behind conflict, reconciliation and humanity but also how the powerful force of nature offers us continuity in times of turmoil and hope when all feels lost.

This year’s tree feels especially significant as the world marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War - a reminder of the fragile but powerful gift of peace.

A Wartime Tradition Rooted in Gratitude

For many in Britain, the Norwegian tree is a familiar feature of Advent, standing tall in Trafalgar Square until Twelfth Night. Yet its origins tell a moving story of courage, solidarity, and the faithfulness of friendship in dark times.

When Norway was invaded in 1940, King Haakon VII fled to Britain and formed a government-in-exile. From London he broadcast daily messages of encouragement to his people. His unwavering presence became a lifeline of hope throughout the occupation.

The tradition of gifting a tree to London began in 1942, three years before the end of the war, when a Norwegian commando smuggled two spruce trees out of Norway. One was given to the exiled King and the other was erected in Trafalgar Square as a sign of hope.

Hilary Robinson

After liberation, Norway never forgot the sanctuary Britain had provided. As a gesture of gratitude the Norwegian government pledged to send a Christmas tree to London every year - a tradition which has continued for more than 75 years.

Faith, Light and Resilience

When I first discovered this history, I recognised its deep spiritual resonance.

For me, the tree isn’t just a decoration, it’s a testimony. It speaks of solidarity and belief in a better dawn, even when the night feels long.

Growing up in Nigeria during the Biafran War, I witnessed both unbelievable suffering and acts of extraordinary compassion and humanity, and I also saw that while war destroys landscapes, nature always reasserts itself, returning to the most devastated places just like poppies in battlefields and the song of the skylark. Those experiences deeply shaped the themes of the Norwegian Pine: hope, light, and the strength that nature and God gives us in adversity.

The Norwegian Pine, standing tall in the midst of the city, reminds me of the words from John’s Gospel: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Bringing the Story to Life Through Music

Sarah Téibo, who also grew up in Nigeria, was the obvious choice to bring the lyrics to life. Her powerful, emotive vocals carry the words into another realm; she captures the peace and unity at the heart of Christmas and the joy that God’s light brings.

As the tree illuminates Trafalgar Square once more, it reminds us that we too are called to stand tall, rooted in faith, shining with hope and reaching for peaceful resolution wherever we are planted. For Christians and visitors alike, it is a moment to reflect on the friendships that shaped Europe’s peace and on the biblical promise that God’s light continues to shine in a troubled world.

The annual lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, 4 December, in Trafalgar Square. This year’s programme includes: