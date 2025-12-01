Church of England launches its biggest ever Christmas campaign

A Christmas tree outside Winchester Cathedral. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England's 'Joy of Christmas' campaign gets underway today, inviting people across the nation to "rediscover the hope and joy at the heart of the season".

The Church hopes to reach millions of people with the real reason behind the Christmas celebrations, with daily reflections, online services, and over 500 specially created free resources for families, schools and children.

Reflections include Twelve Joys of Christmas by the Dean of Salisbury, Nicholas Papadopulos, on "the meaning of joy in everyday traditions", and O Come Emmanuel, a series of "Advent meditations based on the ancient ‘O Antiphons’ accompanied by newly commissioned artwork and music".

In a first for a Church of England Christmas campaign, a brand new illustrated children's storybook has been published for families to read together during the festive season.

Priced £4.99, "The Grumpy Owl and the Joy of Christmas" reimagines the story of Jesus' birth "through the eyes of an owl who seems determined to miss all the excitement". The storybook is written by Jonathan Maltz and Christopher Poch, and is beautifully illustrated by artist Jago.

"It marks a milestone for the Church, as its first dedicated children’s picture book produced specifically for the Advent and Christmas season," the Church said.

For the grown-ups, writer and theologian Paula Gooder has prepared an audio series on behalf of the Church of England. There are also bitesize Christmas reflections available via email or on the Everyday Faith app.

Christmas is not only an important festival for Christians, it is one of the busiest times of year for churches up and down the country as they welcome in many visitors who would not otherwise come to church but are open to festive events like carol concerts, candlelit services, craft stalls, and nativities.

Last year millions attended a Church of England service or event over the festive period, and the Church is expecting a similar turnout this year.

The Bishop of Stockport, Sam Corley, said, “There’s a lot of talk – and quite a bit of singing – about joy at Christmas. But what does that mean when life feels overwhelming?

“If you feel like joining the grumpy owl in our story and shutting yourself away, then the message of Christmas is for you.

“It's a reminder that joy is not a command to obey or another task to tick off; nor is it hidden in perfection or possessions. It is a gift – freely given by the God who never hides or closes the door to us.

“At the heart of Christmas is the good news that God comes into the world, opening doors and giving us confidence to walk with him into the future he makes possible.

Download resources at cofe.io/TheJoyOfChristmas and find local services at AChurchNearYou.com.