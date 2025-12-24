(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Have you lost the wonder of Christmas? Do you fear you will never get it back?

I grew up in the dark ages in the last century, before computers and the internet, and as a child the wonder of Christmas arrived differently at our houses back then. I couldn’t wait for the Christmas catalogue to arrive in the mail. It came about ninety days before Christmas and inside were the greatest treasures and wonders of the universe.

Best of all, it came with a toy section for Christmas! I still remember the smell as I turned the pages of that massive catalogue to the section called, “TOYS.” It could have easily been named the seven wonders of the world. My eyes feasted on one wonder after another, imagining how great life would be once I got a new … you fill in the blank.

Nothing matches the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of a child. But the wonder of Christmas is more than toys for children. Christmas is about God becoming a child. Let that sink in slowly. Christmas is about God becoming a child. Accepting this again is how you and I experience the wonder of Christmas again.

Many years before the birth of Jesus Christ, there was a prophecy in Isaiah 9:2 that declared the coming of this child as the hope and wonder of this world.

Isaiah 9 says in verse 2, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness, on them has light shone.”

Then in verses 6 to 7, it says, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end.”

He shall be called “wonderful”. Do you know what this word wonderful means? It means inspiring delight, pleasure, or admiration, extremely good, marvelous.

Let me say it another way, “God is Good!” It is this phrase that has sustained my life this past year, after one of the most difficult years of my life. If you refuse to believe that God is good, you will miss out on seeing the wonder of God, this Christmas season.

Hear me on this, your life doesn’t have to be easy for God to be good. God is good. Can you say that with me? God is good! Say it again out loud. Say it again, louder! See how that makes you feel?

Now say this to God, “Let me see your wonder, again!” Let me see and experience your extreme goodness.

Do you want to see God? John the Beloved says you can. John 1:14 says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen His glory (His wonder), glory (wonder) as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

Jesus is the Word of God made flesh. Jesus is God becoming a child. Jesus is the embodiment of the Wonder, the Glory of God. Now say to the Lord, “Lord, let me experience your wonder through your Son, Jesus, again!”

For you who have been followers of Jesus Christ for a long time, maybe the pain and suffering of this world and the darkness you have had to live through this past year has gotten you down to the point of complete and utter discouragement. Maybe you have even lost your will to press into your faith in Jesus. The luster of His wonder has dulled in the darkness of your sorrow and sufferings. I get it. I can relate. But say to the Lord Jesus today with me this prayer:

“Jesus, I want to experience the light of your wonder, again. Give me a vision of your wonder. Give me a dream in the night of your wonder. Come to me when I least expect it and wow me with visions and dreams of your wonder. Make me like a child, again, in my faith and trust in you.”

Don’t be afraid to say it. Don’t be afraid to trust Him to do it. Don’t be shocked when it happens. Be moved by His wonder to worship and to feel hope again.

Maybe you have never given your life to Jesus Christ. Maybe you have never experienced the wonder of Jesus. Maybe you don’t even know how dark your life is because you have never experienced the Wonder of His light and love in your life. I want to invite you today to invite the wonder of Jesus, the light of Jesus into your life. I want to invite you to say this prayer with me to Jesus:

“Jesus, I believe you are the Son of God, the glory of God the Father in the flesh. I put my trust in you as my Wonderful Savior and my Wonderful God. Forgive me of my sin and come into my life, Jesus, and save me. Amen.”

In Jesus, we have received the greatest gift of Christmas. His Wonder exceeds our wounds. Ask the Lord to restore the wonder of His presence in your life this holiday season. Trust Him, He will! I feel it. I hope you do too.