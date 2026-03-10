Tom Holland appointed Bede Librarian at Durham Cathedral

Tom Holland (Photo: Durham Cathedral)

Historian Tom Holland has been appointed as Durham Cathedral’s Bede Librarian.

The role is named after the Venerable Bede, an 8th century English monk, and regarded by many as the first major English historian.

His work “The Ecclesiastical History of the English People” is believed to have been completed in around 731 AD and details Roman Britain and the conversion of what would become England to Christianity.

Bede is himself buried in Durham Cathedral and it is from the inscription on his tomb that he gained the title by which he is known today: “Here are buried the bones of the Venerable Bede”.

Taking up his new role, Holland, who has written and spoken at length about the vital role Christianity has played in British history and society, will be having a public conversation with the Dean of Durham, Philip Plyming about Bede and other Saxon saints.

Upon his appointment, Holland said, “Bede is the father of English history - so what greater honour could there possibly for an English historian than to be appointed the Bede Librarian in the cathedral where he lies buried.”

Monks like Bede were the primary preservers and transmitters of culture and the written word. Holland is expected to talk about the cultural impact men like Bede had in their day, and will also explore ways that modern Britain can learn from such figures.

Ahead of the talk, which is set for 26 May, Plyming said, “I am thrilled that Tom Holland has accepted the role of Bede Librarian at Durham Cathedral and will be contributing to our life and mission in the years to come. Tom is not only an outstanding historian and communicator but also deeply committed to the North-East, our saints and our stories.

“It will be wonderful to have him speaking about such a vital topic as the renewal of our culture and what we can – and must – learn from the past. I am also delighted that he will be helping Durham Cathedral share our wonderful archives and collections with an even wider audience.”