Many Britons fear impact of nation's drift from Christianity - poll

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new poll has revealed widespread fears that drifting further from Britain’s Christian heritage could negatively affect future generations.

Just over half of Brits (52%) share this concern, according to a poll of 2,095 adults conducted by research organisation Whitestone Insight on behalf of Anglo-Catholic study centre Pusey House, Oxford, the Danube Institute of Budapest, and the International Reagan-Thatcher Society.

By contrast, only 19% of respondents felt that such a shift would positively affect society.

A majority of respondents still see a beneficial role for Christianity in public life, with over half (58%) saying that it has something constructive to contribute to the way Britain is governed, either in moral guidance or in practical influence.

The poll coincides with a conference in Oxford this week bringing together Christian politicians, theologians and public commentators to discuss the theme “Christian Revival: Our Post-Liberal Hope.”

Andrew Hawkins, chief executive of Whitestone Insight, said the findings highlight a broader debate about the moral foundations of British society.

“As the debate about Britain’s future intensifies, the poll points to a central challenge for politics, churches, and civic institutions alike,” he said. “Can moral renewal be rebuilt through shared responsibility and lived example - or will moral anxiety continue to be channelled into polarisation and identity politics?”

The survey suggests many people believe Britain is experiencing a loss of shared moral understanding, with 60% agreeing that the country has lost a clear collective sense of right and wrong, while just 11% are of the opinion that Britain today has clear widely held values and resilient institutions.

Despite this, the findings indicate that many people remain open to moral frameworks rooted in tradition.

Nearly two thirds (65%) of those surveyed believe that both individual liberties and collective moral responsibilities carry equal importance for maintaining a stable society.

Public opinion remains split over whether Britain should still be considered a Christian country. Over a third (39%) hold that it remains a Christian nation, while half believe that it used to be but has since lost that identity. Over one in 10 (13%) said Britain has never held a Christian identity.

Concern about moral change was not limited to religious respondents, as around a third of respondents with no religious affiliation agreed that Britain drifting from Christianity could harm future generations.

The research also revealed differences in attitudes depending on political and social background.

Supporters of Reform UK were the most likely to say Britain has lost a shared moral framework, while Green Party voters were the most sceptical about religious influence in public life.

At the same time, younger adults appeared somewhat more receptive than middle-aged adults to Christianity’s influence on society, disputing widely held beliefs that younger generations are uniformly resistant to religion and reflecting similar results from the Bible Society’s Quiet Revival report.

Participants were also asked about the concept of a renewed “social covenant” grounded in Britain’s Christian heritage to help strengthen social cohesion.

Two in five (41%) said that such an idea is required to heal divisions in society. However, nearly half (46%) described the proposal as attractive but impractical, while more than half (53%) expressed concern that it could impose particular values on others.

Dr Jonathan Price, conference co-organiser and Matraszek Fellow of Pusey House and St Cross College, said the findings suggest the country is entering a period of renewed reflection on moral and cultural identity.

“A new cultural, political and moral moment is emerging”, he said.

He continued: “From Badenoch, Farage and Lowe on the Right associating Britain with its historic Christian identity, to Glasman and Blue Labour on the Left doing the same, or Sir Ed Davey talking about how God speaks to him, this poll tells us politicians have an audience among voters.

“In this post-liberal moment, a trans-denominational Christian restoration is gathering momentum - intellectually, spiritually, and culturally. Our conference will examine what this might mean politically for government.”

Speakers at the conference include Danny Kruger MP, head of government preparation for Reform UK, Lord Maurice Glasman of the Labour Party, journalist David Campanale, Oxford professor and theologian Joshua Hordern and Jenny Sinclair of Together for the Common Good.