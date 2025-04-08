'Quiet revival' in the UK as Gen Z goes to church

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Church attendance in Britain is rising thanks to Gen Z, new research commissioned by the Bible Society has suggested.

The research, conducted by YouGov, found that last year around 12% of adults attended church at least once a month, up from just 8% in 2018.

Leading the charge, were men aged 18-24, with over a fifth attending church at least once a month, a staggering increase from just 4% of that demographic in 2018. Women in the same age bracket have also been attending church in larger numbers, going from 4% in 2018 to 12% in 2024.

Around a third of 18-24 year olds who do not attend church say they would go if invited by a friend, and a quarter said they are interested in learning more about the Bible – the most keen of any age group.

Dr Rhiannon McAleer, who co-authored the report, said, “These are striking findings that completely reverse the widely held assumption that the Church in England and Wales is in terminal decline.

"While some traditional denominations continue to face challenges, we’ve seen significant, broad-based growth among most expressions of Church – particularly in Roman Catholicism and Pentecostalism.

"There are now over 2 million more people attending church than there were six years ago.”

The research also indicated that ethnic minorities are playing an increasing role in the Church. Around one in five regular churchgoers are from an ethnic minority, with this figure rising to almost a third among 18-54 year olds.

Mental health and wellbeing was generally found to be better among churchgoers, who were also found to be more likely than those from other religions or of no religion to work for the good of their communities via things like volunteering and charitable giving.

Dr Rob Barward-Symmons, another co-author of the report, noted, “With much of the population struggling with mental health, loneliness and a loss of meaning in life, in particular young people, church appears to be offering an answer.

"We found that churchgoers are more likely than non-churchgoers to report higher life satisfaction and a greater feeling of connection to their community than non-churchgoers.

"They are also less likely to report frequently feeling anxious or depressed – particularly young women.”

Paul Williams, chief executive of the Bible Society, said of the overall findings, “This is a highly significant report which should transform the perception of Christianity and churchgoing in England and Wales. Far from being on a slippery slope to extinction, the Church is alive and growing and making a positive difference to individuals and society.”