New Catholic head says lessons must be learned from abuse failings

Archbishop-elect Richard Moth (Photo: Diocese of Westminster)

The newly installed Archbishop of Westminster has said the Church must learn from victims of sexual abuse.

Archbishop Richard Moth was installed as the new head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales on Saturday.

In his homily, he said the work of evangelisation was "vital" but admitted that this had been "adversely impacted" by past abuse scandals and safeguarding failings.

"Here I am most aware of every occasion on which members of the Church, or the Church as a whole, have failed, most especially when the vulnerable have been abused," he said.

"Such failure calls for listening to and learning from those who have suffered so grievously and a continuing commitment to ensuring that our communities are places where all are safe in their encounter with Christ and with one another."

Elsewhere in his homily, he called on believers to have "boldness" rather than fear in sharing the Gospel, and to be committed to serving others and shining a light in the public square.

Moth is the 12th Archbishop of Westminster, succeeding Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who retired in December at the age of 80 after 16 years in office.

The service was attended by ecumenical guests including the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, who said she looked forward to working together with him as co-presidents of Churches Together in England.

Welcoming him to his new post, she said, “I stand here also as one who has recently been confirmed as Archbishop of Canterbury and who awaits installation.

"In the months ahead, you and I will share a particular responsibility as Presidents of Churches Together in England, and I very much look forward to working with you to deepen our relationships and to strengthen our shared Christian witness.”

Moth was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Southwark in 1982, and later served as Bishop of the Forces and Bishop of Arundel and Brighton.