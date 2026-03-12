Christian couple separated from daughters after 'religious extremism' accusations lose appeal

The Samson family. (Photo: ADF International)

A Swedish couple that have been separated from their two eldest daughters for nearly four years due to alleged “religious extremism” have had an appeal rejected by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Daniel and Bianca Samson’s ordeal began in late 2022 when government authorities took the daughters into their care. The intervention was prompted by an allegation by the eldest daughter that her parents would not allow them to wear make up or own a phone due to their “religious extremism”.

According to ADF International, which is helping the Samsons, the daughter later retracted her accusations and the authorities could find no evidence that either girl had been abused in any way.

Despite this, the girls have still not been allowed to return to their parents and are being kept in separate foster homes. The girls have reportedly said they wish to be reunited with their parents and have started to suffer health problems. At present the Samsons can only see their daughters once a month and under supervision.

Having taken the case to the ECHR, the court said that it could not rule on the issue on the grounds that all possible legal remedies in Sweden have not yet been exhausted.

The ECHR indicated that the Samsons could take claims that their religious freedom has been violated to Swedish courts. According to ADF, Swedish authorities have used the Samson’s practice of attending church three times a week as evidence of “religious extremism”.

Guillermo A Morales Sancho, legal counsel for ADF, said, “Parents have the primary responsibility and right to raise their children. When the state interferes with family life based on values-based parenting choices or discrimination on the basis of faith, fundamental freedoms are at stake.

“We deeply regret the Court’s decision to reject this case, considering that this family has been torn apart for over three years despite a full investigation that cleared Mr. and Mrs. Samson of any abuse and the fact that the Social Services certified their capacity and fitness for parenting after they successfully completed an official training.

"Families should be free to live according to their convictions without fear of losing their children to the state."