Young adults abandon marriage as pensioners overtake under-25s - report

Older men are now more likely to marry than men in their early twenties, according to a new report that paints a stark picture of the long-term decline of marriage in England and Wales.

The study, “I Do?,” published by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), suggests the institution of marriage has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past five decades - particularly among young adults.

Among men aged 66-plus, the marriage rate currently stands at 5.6 per 1,000 - higher than the 4.1 per 1,000 recorded for men aged 20-24.

The reversal is striking when compared with recent history. In 1997, young men were marrying at a rate of 23.1 per 1,000 compared to 4.8 per 1,000 for pensioners.

Half a century ago, marriage in early adulthood was common. In 1970, marriage by 25 was the norm for 62% of men. Today, that figure has fallen to just 2%.

The CSJ calculates that marriage rates for young men have declined by 98% since the early 1970s, with a similarly steep 97% drop among young women.

Overall, marriage rates have fallen by 77% for men and 73% for women in the past 50 years.

The number of weddings has more than halved since the early 1970s, even as the UK population has grown by more than 10 million.

In 1973, around 400,000 marriages were recorded. By 2023, that number had dropped to 224,402 - the smallest annual total apart from the pandemic period since the 1850s.

The report highlights a particularly concerning factor: 100,000 couples who postponed their weddings during the pandemic did not set new dates.

Unlike previous national crises, including both World Wars, there has been no post-crisis surge in marriages.

The median age at first marriage has also continued to rise, with women now marrying at the age of 33 for the first time in recorded history. As recently as the 1970s, the average age at marriage was 25.

The CSJ argues that marriage in early adulthood has “almost completely disappeared,” marking a profound social shift.

The think tank links the decline in marriage to broader social challenges. Its analysis suggests that cohabiting couples face double rates of domestic abuse and separation during their children’s early years compared with married couples.

The report also connects marriage to economic stability, noting that single-parent households are significantly more likely to experience prolonged unemployment than two-parent households.

Programme Lead at the CSJ, Dan Lilley, described the findings as “devastating news.”

“Marriage is one of the most important foundations of society … ” he said. “Better outcomes for children, less loneliness, greater prosperity and birth rates. This is without mentioning the productivity and other economic benefits.”

Despite the sharp fall in marriage rates, public attitudes appear more complex.

Survey data cited in the report suggests that a strong majority of young people still aspire to marry. Among unmarried adults below 30, 86% of women and 80% of men say they would like to tie the knot.

Divorce rates, meanwhile, have been falling steadily since their pinnacle in the 1990s. The proportion of couples divorcing within ten years of marriage is at its lowest level for four decades, standing at 16.8 per cent in 2023 — almost identical to the 16.7 per cent recorded in 1983.

Commenting in The Daily Telegraph, Rev Robert Byrne reflected on his own marriage at 25, describing it as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and arguing that marriage challenges the modern tendency toward radical individualism.

“There is never a perfect time … ” he wrote. “But that has never been the point.”

The CSJ concludes that the sharp retreat from marriage, particularly among young adults, represents a significant but largely overlooked shift in British society.

“People want to get married,” said Lilley. “We need to be helping foster good relationships and an environment where marriage is much easier.”