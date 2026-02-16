Iconic cathedral to run truth project during Lent

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

One of England’s most well-known, historic and picturesque cathedrals has announced plans to run a Lent series looking at truth in the modern world.

Salisbury Cathedral, famed for having the tallest spire of any English cathedral, has announced a series of lectures and events under the title ‘Chasing Truth: Fact, Fiction and the Media.’

The project, taking place during Lent, comes as concerns mount about increasing levels of disinformation, the growing – and worrying – impact of artificial intelligence and widespread cuts being made at news organisations in the UK and internationally.

The Wiltshire cathedral will host a lecture by award-winning Canadian journalist and writer, Anna McNamee, executive director of the Sandford St Martin Trust. The Trust promotes and celebrates excellence in religious broadcasting and makes prestigious awards to the best programmes made on faith issues.

Anna’s topic for her talk on Monday February 23 is ‘Chasing Truth: Fact, Fiction and the Media.’

On Monday March 2, Canon Dr Tim Bull of St Albans Cathedral will be talking on ‘Faith and Artificial Intelligence: How worried should we be?’ Tim has a background in software engineering and higher education and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and a member of the Society of Ordained Scientists.

Other talks in the series include, on Monday March 9, ‘Truth for the Young’, where young people from the cathedral will be in conversation with Rev Ross Meikle, missioner for young people. Together they will “explore their values and aspirations and the challenges which they face.”

On Monday March 16, the Rev Canon Professor James Woodward, a practical theologian who specialises in health and healing, Christian ethics, old age, theological reflection and end of life care, will examine ‘Truth in older age.’ James is principal of Sarum College, a centre of Christian learning and training in Salisbury.

The final talk on Monday March 23 will be given by the Rev Canon Dr Kenneth Padley. Kenneth is the cathedral’s canon chancellor, and ‘clergy lead’ for the cathedral’s work with education and discipleship. His topic is ‘Greenhushing: Is sustainability being silenced?’

Rev Peter Crumpler, author of ‘Responding to Post-truth’ welcomed the series. He said: “It’s good to see a prominent cathedral taking a lead on these vital issues and organising a series of important events. The concept of truth has been much eroded in modern society, and the growth of AI poses further serious risks.

“These are issues that the Church should be speaking into, and encouraging our congregations, and wider society, to be taking a keen interest in them.”