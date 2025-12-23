Salvation Army volunteer steps down after 40 years of hosting Christmas Day meals

David ran the first Christmas Day meal at The Salvation Army's Braintree church in 1982 (Photo: The Salvation Army)

A longstanding community tradition in Braintree will enter a new chapter this Christmas as David Mann, a 79-year-old Salvation Army member, retires from leading the Christmas Day meal he founded more than four decades ago.

For the first time in years, Mann will spend December 25 at home with his family — a quiet celebration following a lifetime of service, ensuring others never faced the day alone.

Mann first became involved with The Salvation Army on Rayne Road in 1969.

In 1982, after hearing about a Christmas meal organised elsewhere for people without a place to spend the day, he discovered that no such gathering existed locally.

Determined to ensure that no one in Braintree spent Christmas Day alone, he launched what would become a cherished annual event.

“There were just seven of us in 1982,” he recalled, “but if there’s one day you don’t want to be on your own, it’s Christmas Day.”

His belief that the season should offer “friendship and fellowship” became the foundation of a tradition that quickly grew. Following coverage in the local press, the meal expanded dramatically. Volunteer numbers surged and attendance climbed to more than 50 people the very next year.

In some years, up to 90 guests filled the hall, with extra tables squeezed in wherever space allowed.

Those who attended ranged from older adults living alone to people facing homelessness aided by organisations like New Direction.

Across decades, Mann took charge in the kitchen using the skills he gained from managing a lunch club.

More recently, the outreach broadened: volunteers began preparing oven-ready meals topped off with fruit, chocolates and other festive treats for those unable to attend in person.

This year, roughly 77 meals are expected to be delivered throughout the neighbourhood.

While Rachel Hepburn, leader of Braintree Salvation Army, will oversee the sit-in meal, Mann and his wife Cathy will still help distribute food on December 23.

After decades at the helm, his family have encouraged him to become a guest rather than an organiser — a suggestion he says is both timely and bittersweet.

“It may finally be time to hand over the torch,” he said, “but I will miss it greatly. I’ll be thinking about what is going on all day at The Salvation Army.”

Mann credits the gratitude of volunteers, guests and the community for sustaining him each year.

“People expect The Salvation Army to do this type of thing, and we’re privileged that we can,” he said.