Samaritan’s Purse plane hijacked; suspect in custody

A Samaritan's Purse plane carrying aid to South Sudan was hijacked earlier this week. A suspect has been detained, and no serious injuries are being reported.

The Evangelical international humanitarian organization announced Wednesday that the plane, a Cessna Grand Caravan that operated exclusively in Africa, "was involved in a hijacking incident on Tuesday."

At the time, the plane was en route to Maiwut, South Sudan, to deliver medicine to a mobile medical unit operated by the Charlotte, North Carolina-based charity.

An armed hijacker snuck onto the plane, which also carried a pilot and one Samaritan's Purse staff member on board. The pilot eventually landed the plane in the Wau, South Sudan.

The National Security Service of South Sudan took the hijacker into custody after the plane landed in Wau.

"We praise God that no one was seriously injured, and we are grateful to the security forces for their support and swift action on the ground to resolve the situation and bring a safe outcome," stated Samaritan's Purse.

The hijacker has been identified as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf, according to The Associated Press. He is a resident of the Abyei Administrative Area, which is an oil-rich region disputed between South Sudan and Sudan. He reportedly snuck onto the plane before takeoff.

A motive remains unknown, though Yusuf reportedly wanted the plane to take him to Chad, a nearby country.

Headed by the Rev. Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse has been overseeing charity missions in South Sudan for several years and has periodically faced dangerous situations while working.

In 2017, for example, eight staff members residing in the Mayendit region of the East African nation were abducted, reportedly by local rebel forces, but eventually released unharmed.

While government forces claimed that the aid workers were held for ransom, the rebels denied the allegation, and Samaritan's Purse reported that they were released without paying any money.

Last month, a plane carrying two tons of Samaritan's Purse supplies from the capital Juba to people impacted by recent flooding crashed, killing all three people on board.

Operated by Nari Air, the plane crashed approximately 12 miles outside of the Leer Airstrip in Leer County, located near the border with Sudan, from which it gained independence in 2011.

"Our team has reached the crash site, and it is with deep sadness that I share the confirmation that all three crew members have passed away," Bikram Rai, Samaritan's Purse deputy director in South Sudan, told Reuters.

