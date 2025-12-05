Princess of Wales to lead Westminster Abbey carol service, celebrating kindness and community

(Photo: Westminster Abbey)

This evening, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, is set to revisit Westminster Abbey to preside over her fifth Together at Christmas carol service - a seasonal gathering that places acts of kindness and community at the heart of its celebrations.

Though recorded tonight in the Abbey, the service will be broadcast to the nation on Christmas Eve on ITV and ITVX.

This year’s event, co-supported by The Royal Foundation and BBC Studios Events Productions, centres on the theme of love expressed through everyday compassion —among friendships, families, neighbourhoods and, as organisers emphasise, in small but meaningful encounters with others.

As reported by the BBC, the Princess has conveyed a Christmas message to guests attending the service, reflecting on the importance of generosity and gentleness during challenging times.

She wrote: “The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others."

Princess Catherine also acknowledged the struggles many face at the end of a turbulent year, offering a note of hope: “As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity, and that you too feel surrounded by the same love and care that you offer so freely.”

The message comes as the Princess continues her gradual return to public duties following her cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2024.

Some 1,600 people are expected to gather in the Abbey, including volunteers, charity workers and individuals who have strengthened their communities in meaningful ways.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to attend, along with guests whose stories embody resilience and compassion.

Among them are Anna and Jonathan Cordiner, who founded Kayleigh’s Wee Stars in memory of their daughter to aid families with terminally ill children, and nine-year-old Saphia Turner, winner of the BBC’s Make a Difference Young Hero Award, who fundraises for food banks through her art and sponsored challenges.

While the congregation waits to enter the Abbey, young musicians from Future Talent — a charity the late Duchess of Kent co-founded to widen access to music education — will perform outside.

Inside the Abbey, the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir will lead traditional carols, joined by special guests including Hannah Waddingham and Dan Smith, as well as Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor who will both give readings.

The service blends familiar Christmas elements with contemporary reflections on community, gratitude and the quieter expressions of love that sustain society.

In the run-up to event, Princess Catherine’s team released video footage showing festive preparations, including a friendly wreath-making with Dame Mary Berry and the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Other well-known figures taking part in the wreath-making included presenter and comedian Tom Allen and broadcaster Angellica Bell.

Giant wreaths created by RHS ambassadors, schoolchildren and celebrity guests will greet worshippers at the Abbey — part of the Princess’s wish to weave nature into this year’s celebration.

Princess Catherine has spoken publicly about the role nature played in her recovery and its value as a source of comfort, particularly during illness.

Horticulturist Jamie Butterworth has designed an outdoor festive display to welcome guests and highlight that theme.

Tonight’s carol service will be filmed for a special programme airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, with another showing on Christmas morning.

Fifteen local Together at Christmas community carol services will be held across the UK, from Northern Ireland to the Isle of Wight, echoing the message of kindness and connection at the heart of the Westminster Abbey event.