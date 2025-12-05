Isaiah 41:10 is YouVersion's Bible verse of the year

(Photo: YouVersion)

Isaiah 41:10 had the highest international engagement on YouVersion during 2025, the Bible platform has announced.

Isaiah 41:10 is a popular verse in times of need, encapsulating God's promise to always be with His people and encouraging them to rely on Him. It reads, "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

It is the fourth time in six years that this verse has received the highest engagement on the Bible app worldwide.

YouVersion founder and CEO, Bobby Gruenewald, shared his thoughts on why this verse topped the engagement rankings this year.

“I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we’re not alone,” he said.

“In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God’s promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us. That message never gets old because the need for it is universal and timeless.”

The most engaged Bible verse among UK users this year was Jeremiah 29:11, which also contains timeless words of hope: "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

YouVersion found "stress", "anxiety" and "hope" to be among the top topic searches for UK users in 2025. These were comparable to the popular global search terms of "love", "anxiety" and "peace".

YouVersion has seen record engagement this year as it celebrated its billionth download.

The first Sunday of November set an all-time record for the number of people opening the app in a single day - over 19 million. More than 2.6 million users joined a 30-day reading challenge during YouVersion's first ever Global Bible Month in November, pushing daily engagement up 19% from the previous year.

The trend across the year has been one of growth. On 1 January, over 3 million users subscribed to year-long Bible reading plans, an 18% rise from 2024. On Easter Sunday, nearly 19 million people used YouVersion across its various platforms.

YouVersion said the second half of the year showed “unprecedented momentum,” with every Sunday from late August through November ranking among the highest engagement days in its history, with 2 November topping them all.

Gruenewald described the growth as evidence of widening spiritual interest.

“We’re witnessing a global movement. People are hungry for what’s real and true,” Gruenewald said.

“The Bible stands alone as the source of truth, carefully passed from generation to generation. It’s alive and active, and relevant to our everyday lives.

"These numbers represent millions of changed lives—people finding hope, direction, and purpose in God’s Word.”

The growth has been widespread, with YouVersion reporting rising engagement across all regions.

Sub-Saharan Africa reported a 27% increase in daily activity, while North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia saw a 33% jump. Even in North America, which was already its largest market, YouVersion saw growth of 14%.

Gruenewald is optimistic for 2025: “The momentum we’re seeing gives us bold faith for 2026 and beyond.

"When people consistently engage with God’s Word, it transforms more than individual lives. There’s a ripple effect in families and communities.

"Our hope is that the habits formed during Global Bible Month will continue to deepen, and that even more people around the world will discover the life-changing power of Scripture in the year ahead.”