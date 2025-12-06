The bishop who became Santa Claus

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Everybody knows Santa Claus. But how many people know the inspiration for the jolly Father Christmas was in fact a bishop whose courage, generosity, and compassion shaped centuries of Christian practice?

December 6 is the traditional date when Christians remember this beloved bishop - St Nicholas of Myra.

Although no contemporary historical documents confirm Nicholas’s life, in this article, I recount his story as it has been preserved through longstanding Christian tradition.

The World of Early Christianity

Tradition has it that St Nicholas lived in the third and fourth century. This was a time when Christianity was undergoing profound transformation. The Roman Empire, once hostile to Christians, was beginning to tolerate the faith under Emperor Constantine, and Christian communities were growing across Asia Minor (modern day-Turkey), North Africa, and Europe.

Nicholas lived in the province of Lycia, in the eastern part of the empire (modern-day Turkey). The region was spotted with bustling port cities along the Mediterranean, connected by trade routes that brought new ideas, cultures and — increasingly — the Christian faith.

Yet it was still a world marked by sporadic local persecutions, deep poverty, religious debates about the nature of Christ, and rapid social change as the Church took shape.

Into this vibrant, shifting world stepped a man whose kindness and courage would become legendary.

Family History

Nicholas was born around AD 270 in the port city of Patara, into a well-respected and wealthy Christian family.

His parents were known for their faith and charity, and Nicholas, their only child, grew up learning to follow Christ with integrity and compassion, especially the Christian call to care for the poor.

When he was still a young man, tragedy struck: both his parents died during an epidemic.

Rather than use his inheritance for comfort, Nicholas made a remarkable decision — he gave away his wealth to those in need, choosing a life of service, prayer, and generosity.

He was later ordained as a priest and eventually became Bishop of Myra, a city about 50 miles from Patara. From there, he exercised pastoral leadership that would leave a lasting mark on the early Church.

Bishop Nicholas

As bishop, Nicholas developed a reputation for spiritual wisdom, fairness, and compassion.

He lived simply, taught faithfully, and cared deeply for the vulnerable — especially children, sailors, widows, and the poor.

Early Christian writings and later traditions portray him as a leader who defended the wrongfully accused, provided food for the hungry during times of famine, ransomed captives, and confronted injustice with grace and courage.

Nicholas lived through the Diocletian Persecution, one of the harshest anti-Christian crackdowns in Roman history, and many accounts say he was imprisoned for refusing to renounce Christ. After Constantine granted religious freedom, Nicholas returned to his people and continued his ministry with renewed zeal.

He is also traditionally remembered for attending the Council of Nicaea in AD 325, where bishops affirmed that Jesus Christ is “true God from true God.” Though stories vary, Nicholas was known as a staunch defender of orthodox Christian belief.

Stories of Generosity

Many of the most famous stories about St Nicholas come from later Christian tradition. Though embellished over time, they faithfully reflect his character.

The best-known tale tells of a poor father with three daughters who could not afford a dowry for their marriage — a situation that often forced young women into slavery or exploitation.

Hearing of their plight, Nicholas secretly threw bags of gold through the window (or down the chimney - accounts vary) so each daughter could marry honourably. This act of hidden generosity became the root of the tradition of Christmas gift-giving.

Nicholas was also associated with miraculous deliverance: saving sailors during storms, rescuing children from danger, and protecting those falsely accused.

These stories earned him the title Nicholas the Wonderworker, celebrated across the Christian world.

Death

St Nicholas died on December 6, around AD 343, after a long life of service. Tradition says he passed away peacefully in Myra, surrounded by his community.

His burial place quickly became a site of pilgrimage. In the eleventh century, during a time of political upheaval in the region, his relics were taken to Bari, Italy, where they remain today in the Basilica di San Nicola. Other relics associated with Nicholas are held in Venice.

The annual feast of December 6 became a major celebration across medieval Europe and continues to be kept in Anglican, Catholic, and Orthodox traditions.

Church Dedications

Within a century of his death, devotion to St Nicholas spread widely. He became revered in the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Roman Catholic Church, and later, throughout northern and western Europe.

By the Middle Ages, St Nicholas was one of the most commemorated saints in Europe, with churches, chapels, and guilds dedicated in his name, especially in regions connected to the sea, trade, or hospitality.

Notable dedications include Basilica di San Nicola, Bari (containing his relics), St Nicholas Church, Myra (built on the site traditionally associated with his tomb), St Nicholas Cathedral, Demre (modern-day Myra), St Nicholas’ Church in Durham and seafarers’ chapels throughout Greece, Russia, and coastal Europe.

Legacy

St Nicholas’s life embodies the spirit of Jesus’ teaching: “When you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing” (Matthew 6:3) and "It is more blessed to give than to receive" (Acts 20:35).

He demonstrated mercy towards the oppressed, justice for the vulnerable, faithfulness during persecution, and generosity that pointed to God’s grace. His example has shaped Christian charity for more than 1,600 years.

It was the Dutch celebration of Sinterklaas — based on St Nicholas’s feast day — that eventually travelled to the Americas and, over centuries, evolved into the modern figure of Santa Claus - Sinter meaning Saint, and Klaas being the Dutch short form for Nikolaas. Though much more secular today, Santa’s origins remain rooted in the bishop who anonymously and selflessly cared for the needy in Christ-like humility.

Today, St Nicholas is remembered as: patron saint of children, sailors, brides, travellers, the poor, and the falsely accused, a model of Christian giving, a defender of truth at Nicaea, and a symbol of Christ-like compassion.

His memory continues to inspire generations of Christians — especially during Advent — to live generously, care for the vulnerable, and give quietly and joyfully.

Collect

A traditional collect for St Nicholas used in Anglican liturgy is: “Eternal God, in your great love, you gave your servant Nicholas, a perpetual name for deeds of kindness on land and sea. Grant that your Church may never cease to work for the happiness of children, the safety of sailors, the relief of the poor and the help of those who are tossed by tempests of doubt or grief; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit one God, now and for ever.”