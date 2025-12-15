Australian church leaders stand in solidarity with Jewish community after Bondi Beach terrorist attack

The attack on Sydney's popular Bondi Beach left 15 people dead. (Photo: Sky News Australia)

Christian leaders in Australia have expressed their solidarity with the country's grief-stricken Jewish community after a deadly terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday night.

Two gunmen opened fire on a group of Jews as they celebrated the first day of Chanukah - the traditional Jewish 'festival of lights' also known as Hanukkah.

The gunmen have been named as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son, Naveed, 24. Sajid Akram died at the scene, while his son remains in hospital.

The 15 victims include a 10-year-old girl named only as Matilda, who had been enjoying the festivities with her family, and Peter "Marzo" Meagher, a retired former detective with the NSW Police Force who had been at the Chanukah celebration as the event's photographer. Another victim was Alexander Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor who came to Australia from Ukraine.

The Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, said he was "shocked and sickened" by the "horrific" attack.

In a statement, he rejected antisemitism and violence, and called for peace.

"We embrace our Jewish neighbours and fellow citizens in love, friendship and support. We reject antisemitism, violence and hatred," he said.

"We pray to the God of all comfort and the Father of compassion, for the safety and protection of the Jewish community.

"We pray for those grieving the tragic loss of loved ones, those injured or traumatised, for the police and medical workers, and for our government and security agencies as they respond.

"We pray for the peace, safety and recovery of the community in Bondi and more widely across Sydney."

He went on to give thanks for bystander Ahmed Al Ahmed, who has been praised as a hero and credited with saving more lives after tackling one of the gunmen and successfully removing his weapon.

The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, blamed increasing "public antisemitism". He assured Jews of his prayers and "closeness", and said that Christians "must do all we can to keep them safe".

"For more than two years, an atmosphere of public antisemitism has festered leading

to intimidation, division, and the normalisation of incendiary language," he said in The Catholic Weekly.

"Opposite my own cathedral in Hyde Park there have been weekly demonstrations where inflammatory messages have been regularly articulated which could only have 'turned up the temperature' and perhaps contributed to radicalisation. This must stop.

"My great grandmother was a Jew and so I have Jewish heritage in my own family. Jesus was a Jew, born of a Jewish mother, born a subject of the Jewish Law. Mary and Joseph were Jews. So too our father Abraham and all the prophets, as well as all 12 of the apostles. Christians are children of the Jews. And so, an attack on the Jews is an attack on all of us."