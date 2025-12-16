The Anglican worldview of Jane Austen’s life and novels

Jane Austen is featured on the current English £10 note. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

16 December 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of novelist Jane Austen, who was born in southern England in 1775. Her novels are steeped in biblical analogy and practical theology. This is the story …

Family Background

Jane Austen was from a clerical family. Her parents married in 1764 and her father was Rev George Austen (1731-1805), rector of the twelfth-century Anglican church of St Nicholas at Steventon, near Basingstoke in north Hampshire. She had six brothers and later a younger sister Cassandra who was also her best friend. Her father was not wealthy and he supplemented his income by farming and teaching boys, who boarded at their parsonage.

Writing

She was an enthusiastic reader and read all her father’s books. She developed a world of imagination, and through her teenage years she drafted stories to amuse her family. At the age of 21, Jane Austen began work on her novels and started to write three novels while living at Steventon. In 1801, after twenty five years in Steventon, Jane Austen’s father retired and moved with his wife and two unmarried daughters to Bath, while Jane’s brother Rev James Austen (1765-1819) became the new vicar and moved into the parsonage. Jane did not want to move and did not enjoy Bath, but Bath features in all her novels, and provides settings for parts of “Northanger Abbey” and “Persuasion”.

In 1805, her father died and she had no income. In 1806 Mrs Austen and her two daughters moved to Southampton. Then in 1809, they moved to the village of Chawton in Hampshire, in a house provided by her wealthy brother Edward. It was there that Jane revised her books for publication by Thomas Egerton of Whitehall. “Sense and Sensibility” was published in October 1811, “Pride and Prejudice” in January 1813, “Mansfield Park” in May 1814, and “Emma” in December 1815, all of which proved popular. Jane fell ill in 1816 and she was taken to Winchester for medical treatment. She died in College Street, Winchester, in 1817 aged 41 and was buried in the cathedral. “Northanger Abbey” and “Persuasion” were then published posthumously by John Murray in December 1817.

Christian influence

She was baptised, confirmed, and attended church regularly. She worshipped with the Bible and the Book of Common Prayer. She read the Bible, sermons, and religious works as well as other literature. Jane Austen's upbringing at the parsonage included morning and evening family prayers from the Book of Common Prayer. Later she wrote her own evening prayers, which give an insight into her pious spirituality.

Jane Austen knew the world of the clergy from the inside. Her father, her maternal grandfather, two great-uncles, two brothers, two nephews and four of her cousins became clergymen in the Church of England. Jane Austen's novels feature several Anglican clergymen, which reflect her own upbringing and her keen observations of parish life. These clergymen range from admirable models of vocation to satirical portraits of hypocrisy and self-interest, offering insights into the world of Georgian Anglican ministry.

Moral and spiritual questions were part of regular discourse, and engagement with biblical texts were part of daily life. The novels reflect her Georgian eighteenth-century Anglican worldview, through the lives of her characters as they grow in virtue and good character. Austen exposes society's hypocrisy and morality, through her use of irony and clever dialogue. The characters have depth and dimension, and plots are relatable. The issues of morality and marriage which she witnessed in her own siblings recur throughout her novels. Her novels quietly and subtly echo biblical themes of sin, repentance, grace, transformed character, and practising Christian morals. Her moral vision is a concern for others, repentance, and humility.

Biblical themes

Jane Austen’s books subtly echo some biblical themes, which are often lost on readers who are not familiar with the Bible. Peter Leithart, in his book “Miniatures and Morals: The Christian Novels of Jane Austen,” says that Austen is “one of the most theologically sophisticated of English novelists”. He says that her novels “may be read as allegories of redemption”. Jane Austen expected the Church to form people in holiness, and her novels assume a moral universe governed by a just and merciful God, and plot lines change with grace and providence.

Norland Park

“Norland Park” represents an Eden-like paradise from which the Dashwood family are expelled after Fanny tempts John to renege on his promise, which echoes the story of Adam and Eve and the fall. Marianne's romance with Willoughby evokes a brief paradise followed by betrayal akin to the Prodigal Son and expulsion from Eden, with Colonel Brandon as her kinsman-redeemer like Boaz in Ruth's story.

Pride and Prejudice

“Pride and Prejudice”, published in 1813, is partly a modern retelling of the story of Zelophehad’s daughters in Numbers 27:1-11 and Joshua 17:3-6. In the Bible story Zelophehad had five daughters called Mahlah, Noa, Hoglah, Milcah and Tirzah who could not inherit. It might have been assumed that Zelophehad would eventually have a son, until he died in the wilderness. In Jane Austen’s story Mr Bennet is a modern Zelophehad, who had five daughters called Jane, Mary, Catherine, Lydia, and Elizabeth, who could not inherit because he had inherited his estate under a legal entail which stated he could only leave the estate to a male relative. That was not a concern at first, because he presumed to have a son who would one day inherit, but that did not happen.

Memorials

There is only one known portrait of Jane Austen done in 1810 when she was 35. Today there is nothing left of her childhood home. Steventon parsonage was demolished in 1824, but her father’s church at Steventon still has Sunday services. Her house at Chawton is now a museum. 2017 was the 200th anniversary of her death, and since 2017, Jane Austen has been commemorated on the Bank of England £10 note. In July 2017, a statue of Austen was erected in Basingstoke, Hampshire on the 200th anniversary of her death. In October 2025, a statue of Jane Austen was unveiled at The Close near Winchester Cathedral.

Legacy

The first biography of Jane Austen was published in 1870. Her greatest memorials are her books, which have never been out of print in the two centuries since they were first published. Her novels are often adapted for stage and screen. Portrayals of her novels in film and television have brought her to new worldwide audiences and made her more popular than ever, both in the English-speaking world and beyond in translation. The 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth is being marked with exhibitions, events and renewed interest in her life and legacy. For many it may come as a surprise that her novels embed biblical allegory and Christian themes of grace, integrity, justice, and redemption, but these are the very undercurrents which make them so wholesome, popular, and impactful.