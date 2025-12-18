Church of England bishops delay final decision on same-sex blessings

(Photo: Church of England / Sam Atkins)

The Church of England's House of Bishops has postponed a final decision on the Living in Love and Faith process as it continues to work on proposals.

Under Living in Love and Faith (LLF), the Church has been wrestling for years over marriage, sexuality, gender and relationships. The LLF process led to the decision being made by its parliamentary body, General Synod, in 2023 to introduce same-sex blessings as part of regular services.

In October, the House of Bishops paused moves towards the introduction of 'bespoke' standalone services of blessing for same-sex couples, and new guidance for clergy in same-sex unions. These proposals have become stuck on how they can be made a reality without formally changing the Church's official doctrine.

Following the October meeting, the bishops said they had received legal advice stating that introducing the services would require two thirds majorities in all three houses of the General Synod, while changing Church law to allow clergy to enter into same-sex unions would require simple majorities. In other words, they cannot simply be pushed through.

The bishops had been expected to make a final decision on proposals during a meeting at Lambeth Palace on Tuesday, but later announced that they will spend more time finalising the proposals.

The House of Bishops said that decisions made at their October meeting "were not contested" but they have "identified some areas where further clarification is needed".

The bishops said they "recognised the deep hurt, particularly to LGBTQI+ people, as a result of those decisions".

The House will meet again in January to finalise a statement on where things stand.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, chair of the LLF Programme Board, said: “Although we recognise that having not set out a final decision today may add to the frustration and distress many people are feeling, it is important we take proper care and time on this. That is needed.

“We remain on course to bring proposals to Synod for consideration in February.”

Evangelicals have said they want delegated episcopal ministry if standalone services are introduced.

Some new ministers in the Church of England who object to the proposals on grounds of conscience were ordained earlier this year by a visiting bishop from the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of South Africa.

Orthodox Anglican bodies like Gafcon and the Anglican Network in Europe have invited Anglicans in the Church of England to consider joining them.

Speaking after the October meeting, the Bishop of Winchester, Philip Mounstephen, said that the legal and theological advice made it clear that “due process really does matter, and in the life of the Church we should never duck it”.

"Cutting corners rarely ends well, as the story of LLF demonstrates," he said.