Christians called to act as UK faces 'worst ever threat of assisted suicide becoming law'

Christians are being urged to write to their MPs ahead of a possible vote on the legalisation of assisted suicide.

It follows the introduction in the House of Commons yesterday of Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill to legalise assisted suicide.

The bill will be debated for the first time when it has its second reading on 29 November and it is possible that a vote will take place.

Christian advocacy group CARE said the developments were "serious" and "fast-moving", and represent "the worst ever threat of assisted suicide becoming law".

Ross Hendry, CEO of CARE, said that the UK was "a world leader in palliative medicine, following the pioneering work of Christians like Dame Cicely Saunders", and that this was where its efforts should lie.

"Throughout history, the Church has strongly opposed assisted suicide and euthanasia," he said.

"God's word teaches us that human beings, made in God's image, are to be protected and cherished. This is especially true for those who are vulnerable, broken, and powerless."

He is asking Christians to make their voices heard by writing to their MPs to tell of their concerns and share any personal experiences of palliative care.

He said, "With huge pressure in the media and politics, we face the worst ever threat of assisted suicide becoming law. I urge you, please, to write to politicians to share your concerns."

Right to Life UK is appealing to MPs to reject the assisted suicide bill when it comes up for debate, saying that it is a "disaster in waiting". It is also calling on opponents to write to their MPs.

Spokesperson for the group, Catherine Robinson, said that the UK "must prioritise properly funded, high-quality palliative care for those at the end of their life, not assisted suicide".

"Legalising assisted suicide presents an acute threat to vulnerable people, especially in the context of an overstretched healthcare system," she said.

"Even members of the Prime Minister's own cabinet recognise this problem and that, within this setting, certain people will likely be particularly vulnerable to coercion.

"With an NHS described by the sitting Health Secretary as 'broken', and the 100,000 people who need palliative care each year dying without receiving it, this assisted suicide legislation is a disaster in waiting.

"Every suicide is a tragedy and this remains the case for those nearing the end of their life. The situation for people who may already have a serious illness is not helped by a failing health care system and a cold home. In such cases, vulnerable people may feel pressured to end their lives prematurely.

"This would be an extremely poor indictment of our healthcare system and society as a whole."