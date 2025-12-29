Missionary turned soldier in Ukraine balances faith with harsh frontline realities

Mykhailo Husiev (Photo: EEA)

A former missionary who is now serving as a soldier in the Ukrainian army has spoken about the realities of faith for a man tasked with killing in defence of his country.

Mykhailo Husiev was for almost 20 years a part of the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students, spending time in Ukraine, Georgia and Austria for the organisation. Now he acts as a record keeper at his battalion headquarters, noting the actions of the various drone flights.

Speaking to the European Evangelical Alliance, Husiev said that he had tried to volunteer after the Russian attack of early 2022, but he was denied due to a lack of available spaces.

It was not long however before he received a conscription notice.

“I decided it was God’s will. I was expecting it, yet afraid — I was 51 and not a military man," he said.

On the realities of war, Husiev said he had no moral qualms about the requirements of his job, adding that in his view churches had often failed to give adequate teaching on the issue.

“Even before the war, I knew the difference between killing to take what your neighbour has versus defending your family and land when an enemy attacks," he said.

"This difference is not properly explained in our churches. In the Old Testament, we see that defending against the enemy is not a sin.”

Husiev admitted that initially the reality of being involved in killing was “hard”.

“I later found myself full of joy after successful attacks. I struggled with whether this was normal. But this is war," he continued.

Even in war, however, Husiev said he always tries to act with integrity and in alignment with Christian values and principles.

“I never hide what I believe. My commander knows I’m an Evangelical. People know my principles and admire my family and church support. They know I won’t do certain things, like lie about statistics," he said.

He added that the ministry of chaplains in such situations was vital but also needs to be grounded in shared suffering and adversity.

“Jesus lived among His followers—He was right there with them, sleeping, talking, and eating. That’s how He made a difference. Chaplains need to live the life of soldiers to be efficient. If they live far away and just drop by occasionally, it will only arouse anger," he said.

Facing the threat that death could come at any moment is also “hard” he said, but added that prayers, both his own and from others, pastoral support and the scriptures all help, as does the knowledge that God is always with him.

“I keep in mind and heart the most necessary knowledge about God. During difficult times, I remember what God says. One of the most encouraging passages is Isaiah 41:8-11, which reminds me not to fear because God is with me, strengthening and upholding me," he said.