Danny Kruger: Britain should be 'confidently Christian'

Danny Kruger MP recently defected to Reform. (Photo: Parliament Live)

Reform MP Danny Kruger has spoken of the need for Britain to once more assert itself as a country with a long and rich Christian Heritage.

Kruger, a Christian, defected from the Conservative Party three months ago citing its “toxic” brand, internal divisions and complete inability to deliver meaningful change.

Speaking to Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron in an interview for Premier Christianity Magazine, Kruger said that the move had damaged some relationships with those in the Conservative Party, particularly those who campaigned for him at the local level.

Nonetheless, he does not regret the move, saying he had reached the conclusion that the Conservative Party "couldn’t deliver the urgent change the country needs".

Kruger argued, “We need radical, but conservative reform. My focus is on reforming government itself. People vote for change, but nothing really changes because ministers can’t implement bold decisions."

He continued, "We need to restore family life, empower local communities and renew the nation in our economy, culture, and defences. It’s about restoring democracy and putting people back in charge.”

Asked by Farron, who is also a Christian, whether his aim was to “Christianise” Britain, Kruger stopped short, arguing that such language “raises unhelpful questions”. However, he did say, “I would love us to be a more confidently Christian country that acknowledges its Christian heritage. A society aligned more closely with the teachings of Jesus would be a happier one.”

Kruger also argued in favour of the nation as a primary organisational unit, claiming that loyalty to a tribe or a supranational organisation was more prone to falling into idolatry, and noting that God himself is a “God of nations” and not just of individuals.

“Nations, rightly ordered, are a good thing,” Kruger said, adding, “We are placed here as sojourners, and should honour and enjoy the place we’re in. Your affection for Westmorland isn’t wrong, even if it’s not your final home.”

Farron, the MP for Westmorland, is no stranger to the clash between personal faith and political reality. Elected leader of his party in 2015, Farron stood down in 2017 saying it was impossible to be both a practising Christian and leader of a progressive political party.

In particular he was criticised for his views on homosexuality. At one point, Farron said he did not believe homosexuality to be sin, something he later said he regretted and did as means of easing political pressure.