Trusting God beyond our understanding: Lessons from Abraham's journey

Abraham, often called the father of faith, encountered many trials on his journey with God. His story is one of remarkable belief, but it also reveals moments of deep human struggle. The obstacles he faced were substantial, and many of us can relate to the challenges Abraham encountered.

One of the most difficult trials Abraham faced was waiting for the fulfilment of God's promises. For years, he waited for the birth of Isaac, the promised child. In those moments, Abraham's faith wavered, and he attempted to take matters into his own hands.

This struggle to trust in God's timing, while living in the uncertainty of "when" and "how" God would fulfil His word, resonates deeply with many believers today. We, too, often yearn for clarity and immediate answers, but like Abraham, we must learn to trust God, even when we cannot see the full picture.

God tests our faith by leading us beyond what we know about Him. This truth is something I have experienced personally, particularly during a season of deep personal struggle.

I vividly recall a time some years ago when everything seemed uncertain - my health, finances, career, and future. I'd been declared bankrupt not once, but twice, and suffered a series of bereavements. Like Abraham, I felt as though I was wandering in the wilderness of life without a clear direction.

During this period, God stretched my understanding of His character, leading me into the unknown, where I had no choice but to rely on His promises rather than my limited understanding. It was a test of faith, pushing me beyond my theological knowledge. I came to realise that God's ways are higher than ours, and sometimes He calls us to trust Him in ways that challenge our deepest fears and insecurities.

One of the most striking moments in Abraham's journey is when he devises schemes to protect his own future. Rather than trusting God, Abraham lies to protect himself, jeopardising the very promises God had made to him.

This reveals a profound truth: in our attempts to control situations, we often endanger the very blessings God has in store for us. I, too, have faced this same struggle. When confronted with uncertainty, I am tempted to "help" God by taking matters into my own hands. Yet the more I rely on my own understanding, the more I recognise how fragile and incomplete it is.

Trusting God requires surrender - a release of our desire to manipulate circumstances and outcomes.

The covenant ritual between God and Abraham is one of the most significant moments in biblical history. It serves as a powerful reminder of God's unwavering faithfulness.

For me, the most important rituals in my own spiritual journey have been those moments of commitment and remembrance, whether in baptism, communion, or personal vows made to God. These rituals, like the covenant with Abraham, serve as milestones in my spiritual walk. They anchor me to the truth that God is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

What He has done in the past is a model and promise of what He will do in the future. Just as God fulfilled His promises to Abraham, He will fulfil His promises to us.

Reflecting on Abraham's life and the trials he endured reminds me to thank God for His faithfulness. Abraham's story teaches us that God's promises are sure, even when the path to their fulfilment is unclear.

As believers, we can look back and see how God has been faithful in our past, and this gives us the confidence to trust Him for our future.

Today, I thank God for all He has done in my life, and I thank Him in advance for all He will do. Just as He led Abraham through the unknown, He will continue to lead me, and all who trust in Him, on the journey ahead.

"Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what He had promised" Romans 4:20 - 21 (NIV).