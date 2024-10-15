Pastor arrested after commenting on Islam and biological sex

A Christian pastor was arrested after he made comments about Islam and the binary nature of sex while street preaching outside Bristol University.

In response to a question from a Muslim member of the public, Dia Moodley said he believed there were differences between the moral standards of the God of Islam and the Christian God.

During his preaching he also expressed the belief that God made humans male and female and that this truth should not be denied.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF UK), which is supporting Mr Moodley, said he was arrested and detained for 13 hours by Avon and Somerset Police in March.

The organisation said that Mr Moodley was pushed off his short stepladder and had a sign snatched from his hands, before being arrested by attending officers.

Four of his signs were handed to staff at Bristol University, who disposed of them under the instruction of the officers.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Moodley said: "Two-tier policing is sadly not a fiction or some conspiracy theory, it's a reality that Christians in the UK have been experiencing for years.

"It shouldn't be for the state to decide which religions and ideologies must not be discussed or critiqued in the public street. The result is the normalisation of a two-tier society where some beliefs and ideologies are valued and protected, while others are undermined and outlawed.

"The world is looking at the dismal state of free speech in the UK with shock. What happened to me reflects a wider trend of increasing state censorship in the UK and across the West."

ADF UK is supporting Mr Moodley in pursuing a complaint against Avon and Somerset Police. He has already received an apology for the disposal of his signs.

An officer wrote in an email to Mr Moodley: "I'm sorry to advise that the signs were handed to... the UoB [University of Bristol] for them to dispose of.

"I cannot comment as to why this decision was made (as I was not present at the time), however I would like to apologise on behalf of my colleagues ...

"Again, I am sincerely sorry that this action [sic]."

ADF UK described Avon and Somerset Police's actions as surprising, noting that they had previously settled with Mr Moodley after admitting that restrictions preventing him from "passing comments on any other religion" besides Christianity were "disproportionate".

Barrister and legal counsel for ADF UK, Jeremiah Igunnubole said: "We are glad Avon and Somerset Police dropped their investigation into Pastor Dia.

"But the fact that he was arrested, held in police custody for 13 hours, and had his property destroyed with the encouragement of Avon and Somerset police is objectively appalling. Nobody should be subject to discriminatory treatment for peacefully and lawfully sharing their core beliefs.

"In this case, Pastor Dia was himself a victim of crime, including assault, aggressive harassment and criminal damage and yet, perversely, he was the one treated as a criminal for peacefully exercising his fundamental rights.

"Everyone must be treated equally under the law. Freedom of speech cannot be the preserve of those expressing socially progressive ideals. In a democratic society, everyone must have the right to peacefully express their core beliefs, even when those beliefs are considered controversial or criticise other religions and belief systems."