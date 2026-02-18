Ash Wednesday from ancient tradition to modern practice

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Ash Wednesday signals the start of the Lenten season, the 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and repentance leading to Easter. Each year, millions of Christians approach the altar to receive a small cross of ashes on their foreheads, where they hear the solemn words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” or “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

But where did this tradition come from? Let’s turn to the Bible and Church history to obtain the answer.

Biblical Foundations: Ashes in the Old Testament

Long before Ash Wednesday became part of the Christian calendar, ashes already carried deep symbolic meaning in Scripture. Throughout the Old Testament, ashes and sackcloth expressed mourning, repentance, humility, and human mortality before God.

Job, in his repentance, declared, “I repent in dust and ashes” (Job 42:6), expressing sorrow and submission before the Lord. When Mordecai learned of King Ahasuerus’ decree to destroy the Jewish people, he put on sackcloth and ashes as an outward sign of grief (Esther 4:1). The prophet Daniel likewise turned to God in earnest prayer “with fasting, sackcloth, and ashes” (Daniel 9:3), demonstrating humility and dependence on divine mercy.

After Jonah proclaimed God’s warning to Nineveh, the king responded by laying aside his royal robes, covering himself with sackcloth, and sitting in ashes as a public act of repentance (Jonah 3:6). Similarly, the prophet Jeremiah called the people to “roll in the ashes” as a sign of mourning and lament (Jeremiah 6:26)

In each of these accounts, ashes symbolised a recognition of sorrow and inward repentance (turning back to God). Even Jesus referenced this tradition when He rebuked unrepentant towns, saying they would have repented “in sackcloth and ashes” (Matthew 11:21).

The words spoken on Ash Wednesday - “Remember that you are dust” - echo Genesis 3:19, where God reminds humanity of its mortality. From the beginning, ashes carried both sorrow and spiritual awakening.

The 40 Days of Lent: Why Forty?

Ash Wednesday begins Lent but Lent itself predates the specific day of ashes.

The 40-day fast observed during Lent is firmly rooted in the biblical pattern of significant forty-day periods. In the book of Genesis, Noah endured forty days and forty nights of rain as the flood covered the earth (Genesis 7:4). Moses spent forty days and forty nights on Mount Sinai in the presence of God, receiving the law (Exodus 24:18). The prophet Elijah also travelled for forty days and forty nights to reach Mount Horeb, sustained by God during his journey (1 Kings 19:8).

Most notably, the Gospels recount that Jesus Himself fasted for forty days in the wilderness, where He prayed and was tempted by Satan before beginning His public ministry (Matthew 4:1–11). Together, these events establish forty days as a biblical symbol of testing, preparation, purification, and encounter with God.

During the Council of Nicaea in AD 325, the Church formalised the observance of Lent as a 40-day period of preparation for Easter. Because Sundays are feast days and not counted as fasting days, the season eventually expanded to begin 46 days before Easter, allowing for 40 actual fasting days. In AD 601, Pope Gregory the Great set the official start of Lent on a Wednesday - what we now call Ash Wednesday.

Early Christian Practice: Public Penance

In the early Church, Lent held particular significance for two groups within the Christian community. It was a season of intentional preparation for Catechumens, who were completing their instruction in the faith and preparing to be baptised at Easter. At the same time, it was a period of repentance and restoration for public penitents who were seeking reconciliation with the Church after committing serious sins.

In Rome, those undergoing public penance were sprinkled with ashes, dressed in sackcloth, and separated from the community until being reconciled on Maundy Thursday, just before Easter. Ashes marked both sorrow for sin and hope of restoration.

Eusebius, an early Church historian, recounts an apostate called Natalis approaching Pope Zephyrinus dressed in sackcloth and covered in ashes, pleading to be received back and granted forgiveness. Early Christian writers such as Tertullian also described the use of ashes in penitential practice.

Over time (between the 8th and 10th centuries), as public penance became less common, the Church extended the symbolism to the entire congregation. What had once marked only serious penitents became a universal reminder: all stand in need of repentance.

The Development of Ash Wednesday

As early as the 8th century, the “Day of Ashes” appeared in early liturgical texts such as the Gregorian Sacramentary.

In 1091, at the Council of Benevento, Pope Urban II encouraged the widespread imposition of ashes on all the faithful at the start of Lent. From then on, Ash Wednesday became a fixed and recognised part of Western Christian life.

Today, ashes are applied in the shape of a cross on the forehead. The ashes are made by burning the blessed palm branches from the preceding year’s Palm Sunday - beautifully connecting Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem with the beginning of the penitential season.

As the imposition of ashes is not counted as one of the seven sacraments, they are open to all who choose to receive them. Ash Wednesday is observed as a day of fasting and abstinence in many churches, traditionally permitting one full meal and requiring the avoidance of meat.

Although it is not designated as a holy day of obligation, Ash Wednesday consistently ranks among the most well-attended services of the year outside of Sunday worship.

Ash Wednesday is primarily observed in Western Christianity, but it is observed far beyond Europe and North America. Large numbers of Christians in countries such as the Philippines, Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico, and South Korea mark the day with church services, the imposition of ashes, and fasting. The Eastern Orthodox Church commences Lent on “Clean Monday” and does not traditionally use ashes.

However, many Anglican, Lutheran, and some Protestant churches also hold Ash Wednesday services, reflecting the enduring biblical power of its symbolism.

The Meaning Today: From Dust to Resurrection

The origins of Ash Wednesday grow from Old Testament repentance, early Christian penitential practice, the biblical pattern of forty days, and the Church’s developing liturgical calendar.

Across centuries, the meaning has remained consistent: we are mortal, we are sinful, and we are invited to return to God.

The ashes are a “memento mori” - a reminder of mortality - but they are also a sign of hope. They call believers to repentance, fasting, prayer, and charitable giving. Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 6 - on giving, praying, and fasting in secret - shapes the heart of Lenten practice. Lent is not about public performance, but inward renewal.

Ash Wednesday reminds Christians that the road to Easter joy begins in honesty, with dust on our foreheads and hope in our hearts. It ultimately points forward. It begins in humility but moves toward resurrection. The cross traced in ash foreshadows the Cross of Good Friday and the empty tomb of Easter.

Dear reader, if you are able, consider attending an Ash Wednesday service at your own church or at a nearby congregation that marks the day and begin the Lenten journey with prayer, reflection, and renewed purpose.