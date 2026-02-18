All Nations Christian College to sell campus and move courses online

All Nations Christian College (Photo: All Nations Christian College)

All Nations Christian College has announced that it is selling its campus in Easneye, Hertfordshire, and moving towards an online education model.

The college was founded in 1971 following a merger of three Christian institutions focused primarily on missionary training.

Its building in Easneye was built by Thomas Buxton Junior in the 19th century. Buxton was the son of Sir Thomas Buxton Senior, a member of the Clapham Sect and an abolitionist who worked closely with William Wilberforce.

All Nations has not given a reason for the sale, but said it marked a “deliberate and hopeful shift”.

The news comes during a time of significant financial challenges for Christian educational institutions. Last year Spurgeon’s College announced it would be closing with immediate effect citing “significant financial challenges for several years, driven by declining student numbers and an increasingly complex and difficult financial landscape”.

All Nations said it would continue providing on-site classed until 31 August 2026. After that date all programmes will be delivered via “digital platforms, blended learning and international partnerships”.

Tim Young, CEO of the college said, “We have used this building to shape lives, deepen faith and send people out in love and service across the world.

“As we look ahead, our calling remains the same, but our methods are changing so that more people can access training without leaving their communities.

"Easneye will always be part of our story, but our mission is bigger than any single building.”

The sale of the campus, which spans over 15 acres, is being handled by property consultancy Fisher German. The guide price for the property has been set at £5m.

Stuart Flint, partner at Fisher German, said, “This is a truly unique property, both in architectural terms and in the role it has played within the community and for Christians around the world.

"We are proud to have been instructed on a site of such significance and look forward to identifying a buyer who can shape its next chapter with sensitivity and ambition.”