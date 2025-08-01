Spurgeon's College to close with immediate effect, citing 'significant' financial challenges

Spurgeon's College has expressed its "deep sadness and great regret" as it prepares to close its doors after 169 years of service.

It was announced on Thursday that the respected Baptist institution will close "with immediate effect".

Trustees cited "significant" financial challenges and declining student numbers as the reason for its closure.

"Like many higher education institutions—particularly within the Theology sector—Spurgeon’s College has faced significant financial challenges for several years, driven by declining student numbers and an increasingly complex and difficult financial landscape," a statement from the Board of Trustees said.

The sudden turn of events appears to have come as a shock to Spurgeon's own leadership after it had been able to secure funding just a few months ago. This funding has now ended, the trustees said.

"In recent months, the College partnered with a charitable foundation that provided vital financial support and offered assurances to both the College and the Office for Students of continued funding.

"However, this relationship was, without warning, unexpectedly terminated on 21 July 2025. As a result, the College can no longer sustain its financial operations and has been left with no choice but to enter the insolvency process immediately," a statement read.

The college has long been a bastion of Christian education in the UK, having been founded by famed Baptist preacher, Charles Haddon Spurgeon, in 1856.

Since then, it has trained thousands of men and women for ministry and mission around the world. Its closure will undoubtedly be a huge loss for Christian education in the UK.

The trustees asked for prayer as they seek to "protect the interests of our students and staff as far as possible during this deeply challenging time".

"We understand this news will come as a profound shock to many. The trustees, leadership, and staff of Spurgeon’s College have worked tirelessly and faithfully to find a sustainable path forward and avoid this outcome," they said.

"God has blessed the College in amazing ways through our long history, and we encourage everyone at this challenging time to pray for his guidance so that men and women continue to be prepared for Christian ministry.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, and we express our deep gratitude to all who have supported Spurgeon’s College throughout its history."

Many Christians have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news, with some saying they had been brought to tears.

"This college has served God well over so many years. The willingness to give students the opportunity to question and investigate the truths of God's Word and be emboldened to step out and teach and live out those truths - I and countless others owe them our gratitude and thanks," read one comment.

Another said, "Very saddened to hear this news. Many fine preachers and pastors were formed through the training and ministry of Spurgeon’s College, in a way the most well known of Baptist theological colleges. Praying for wisdom and discernment as the current challenges are navigated and giving thanks for all the College has been over many decades and years."