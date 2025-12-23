Over 320,000 people sign petition opposing Macron's '21st century mark' on Notre-Dame

Claire Tabouret’s stained glass window designs. (Photo: Simon Lerat/ Grand Palais)

Over 323,000 people have signed a petition in opposition to new stained-glass window designs for Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The historic cathedral was devastated by a fire in 2019, the cause of which remains undetermined, although the authorities have consistently ruled out claims that it was arson or a deliberate attack.

Following extensive reconstruction, Notre-Dame was reopened to the public in December of last year.

The cathedral’s stained-glass windows, which date back to the 19th century and were the work of architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, were actually undamaged in the fire.

Despite this, French President Emmanuel Macron made it a personal mission to replace the windows with designs depicting the events of Pentecost by Claire Tabouret. The Church authorities and Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, are also supportive of the multimillion euro project.

Tabouret’s work went on display at the Grand Palais and is due to be installed in the cathedral next year.

An online petition, launched by La Tribune de l’Art, denounces the planned changes, saying, “The president of the republic has decided on his own, without any regard for the heritage law or Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, to replace the stained glass windows.”

The petition also asks, “How can it be justified to restore stained glass windows that survived the disaster and then immediately remove them? ... Who gave the head of state a mandate to alter a cathedral that does not belong to him, but to everyone?”

The petition has so far gathered over 323,000 signatures.

In response to the criticism, Tabouret told Radio France, “I want to give the public the chance to form their own opinion, because when there’s controversy, there are also a lot of rumours.”

While Macron has not yet commented on the petition, his advocacy for a “contemporary gesture” and for making a “21st century mark” on Notre-Dame in its restoration goes back a number of years, despite opposition from bodies like the National Heritage and Architecture Commission.