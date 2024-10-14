Church Army announces Matt Barlow as new CEO

Staff writer

Matt Barlow(Photo: Church Army)

Matt Barlow has been announced as Church Army's new CEO. 

Barlow was previously spent 21 years with Christians Against Poverty (CAP), 14 of which were as its CEO.

Under his leadership, CAP grew into a leading debt advice charity, helping countless people turn their lives around and return to financial health.

During his tenure the charity twice won the 'Sunday Times Best Companies to work for' award, while Barlow's leadership skills were themselves recognised when he scooped five 'Best Leader' awards. 

In addition to his work with CAP, Barlow founded and pastored the Light Church in Bradford. Most recently, he was executive director at Mary's Meals.

He takes up his new post with Church Army on 5 November. Church Army said he was joining the organisation at a "crucial moment in our mission to share the good news of the gospel with the increasing number of people living in poverty and deprivation".

Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford and Chair of the Board of Trustees, said she was "delighted" to welcome him to the organisation. 

"Through the process of application and interview Matt's passion for the people we serve, his profoundly lived faith and the depth of his experience shone through," she said.

"Our work to support those on the margins has never been more needed or so challenging. I believe that Matt will significantly strengthen the Church Army team across this vital next season."

Barlow said he was "humbled and excited" to lead Church Army.

"It is a privilege to join in with this long and storied history of combining faith and deeds. At a time when life is incredibly hard and bleak for so many, I'm looking forward to playing my part in seeing many people helped out of their troubles and given the chance to experience the God who loves them.

"As we keep Jesus central, I'm believing for many beautiful souls to come to know him and the new life he has to offer. I can't wait to join in as we navigate this next season of the incredible organisation that is Church Army."

Most Read

  1. john-smyth-is-confronted-by-channel-4s-cathy-newman

    The John Smyth case: could a 'duty of candour' have saved more boys from harm?

  2. chris-packham

    Chris Packham leads calls to rewild Church of England

  3. lebanon

    Airstrike on church in Lebanon leaves 8 dead

  4. tesco

    Over 1,300 people sign petition to keep Scottish island's Tesco closed on Sunday

  5. palliative-care

    We all want to die with dignity, but does the Assisted Dying Bill really give us that?

  6. london

    Christians invited to join National Week of Prayer

More News

  1. london

    Christians invited to join National Week of Prayer

  2. palliative-care

    We all want to die with dignity, but does the Assisted Dying Bill really give us that?

  3. edinburgh

    'Depopulation is the biggest public policy problem in Scotland' - report

  4. tesco

    Over 1,300 people sign petition to keep Scottish island's Tesco closed on Sunday

  5. chris-packham

    Chris Packham leads calls to rewild Church of England

  6. william-tyndale

    How William Tyndale gave us the modern English Bible