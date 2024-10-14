Church Army announces Matt Barlow as new CEO

Matt Barlow has been announced as Church Army's new CEO.

Barlow was previously spent 21 years with Christians Against Poverty (CAP), 14 of which were as its CEO.

Under his leadership, CAP grew into a leading debt advice charity, helping countless people turn their lives around and return to financial health.

During his tenure the charity twice won the 'Sunday Times Best Companies to work for' award, while Barlow's leadership skills were themselves recognised when he scooped five 'Best Leader' awards.

In addition to his work with CAP, Barlow founded and pastored the Light Church in Bradford. Most recently, he was executive director at Mary's Meals.

He takes up his new post with Church Army on 5 November. Church Army said he was joining the organisation at a "crucial moment in our mission to share the good news of the gospel with the increasing number of people living in poverty and deprivation".

Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford and Chair of the Board of Trustees, said she was "delighted" to welcome him to the organisation.

"Through the process of application and interview Matt's passion for the people we serve, his profoundly lived faith and the depth of his experience shone through," she said.

"Our work to support those on the margins has never been more needed or so challenging. I believe that Matt will significantly strengthen the Church Army team across this vital next season."

Barlow said he was "humbled and excited" to lead Church Army.

"It is a privilege to join in with this long and storied history of combining faith and deeds. At a time when life is incredibly hard and bleak for so many, I'm looking forward to playing my part in seeing many people helped out of their troubles and given the chance to experience the God who loves them.

"As we keep Jesus central, I'm believing for many beautiful souls to come to know him and the new life he has to offer. I can't wait to join in as we navigate this next season of the incredible organisation that is Church Army."