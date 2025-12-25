Jerusalem church leaders seek prayers for Holy Land this Christmas as Bethlehem festivities return

The old city of Bethlehem at Christmas. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Jerusalem Church leaders have issued a Christmas message speaking of their continued hope for peace amid ongoing conflict and hardship across the Holy Land.

The Church leaders said they remained "resolute" in proclaiming the message of hope revealed in the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, despite what they described as "difficult times" in the region.

The leaders drew parallels between the present situation and the biblical account of Jesus’ birth, recalling the angel’s message to shepherds to cast aside fear and announcing “good news of a great joy for all the people,” as recorded in the Gospel of Luke.

While welcoming a recent ceasefire that has allowed Christian communities in the region to celebrate Christmas more publicly this year, the statement cautioned against complacency, noting that violence has continued nonetheless.

"For we are fully aware that, despite a declared cessation of hostilities, hundreds have continued to be killed or suffer grievous injury," they said.

"Many more have experienced violent assaults against themselves, their properties, and their freedoms— not only in the Holy Land, but also in neighbouring countries."

The Church leaders went on to say that they stand in solidarity with those who are suffering, as they called on Christians and “people of goodwill” around the world to continue praying and advocating for peace in the land where Christianity was born.

The message also urged believers facing hardship this Christmas to draw strength from their faith, pointing to the example of Christ and biblical passages that speak of endurance in times of suffering.

The statement concluded with Christmas greetings to Christians around the world, expressing hope that people would find joy and peace through God’s love as revealed in the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.

"We, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem, following in the example of our Lord in His Incarnation, continue to stand in solidarity with all those who are suffering and downcast, and we call upon Christians and others of goodwill around the world to persevere in praying and advocating for a true and just peace in the homeland of our Lord’s birth—and, indeed, throughout the earth," they said.

In Bethlehem, Christmas celebrations have made a joyous return to the city after a two-year pause in solidarity with Palestinians in war-torn Gaza. It follows a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas that came into effect on 10 October.

A 15-metre Christmas tree was erected in Manger Square in front of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem as part of the festivities.

The Christmas celebrations have rekindled hopes that the process of reconstruction is around the corner and that tourism - the main source of employment for a majority of families in Bethlehem - will pick up once again.

Speaking to Vatican Radio’s Jean-Charles Putzolu, Bethlehem’s Mayor, Maher Nicola Canawati, said, “After two years of silence, we believe we have reignited the spirit of Christmas, because the people of Bethlehem needed hope — hope for a better tomorrow. And that is exactly what we have done.”