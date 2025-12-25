Reach out to others, says Salvation Army, as 1.8 million Brits set to spend Christmas Day alone

(Photo: The Salvation Army)

People are being urged to reach out after polling suggested 1.8 million UK adults will spend Christmas Day alone, even though they do not want to.

The Salvation Army polled 4,384 UK adults and also found that nearly one in 12 have at some point gone more than a month without a proper face-to-face conversation with another adult - not including brief exchanges with strangers.

The Salvation Army’s Andrew Wileman said that social isolation was the main reason people give for turning to the Church and charity for help.

He said the need for belonging was "especially strong at Christmas" and that something as simple as a cup of tea and chat could be enough to break crippling loneliness.

“These findings are much more serious than just missing out on festive fun. Connection is a basic human need," he said, adding that for some, the cuppa at their local Salvation Army might be "the only meaningful conversation some people have all week".

He warned that there can be all kinds of reasons why people are on their own at Christmas - and that even those who appear content with their situation may be concealing hidden hurt.

“And social isolation isn’t just about people feeling lonely; it’s about people being invisible and missing out on the support many of us take for granted," he continued.

"Whether that’s someone unable to leave their house due to a disability, someone who has shut themselves away because unemployment has led to depression or someone forced to sleep rough because they have nowhere left to turn.

"Even among those who responded that they want to be alone on Christmas Day, we know from supporting vulnerable people that this can be a reaction to having been rejected or excluded."

He encouraged people to reach out.

“We can all do our part to support people who may be socially isolated by noticing if someone is not around or joining in," he said.

"Reaching out to them if appropriate or notifying community welfare organisations such as The Salvation Army with any concerns. With the right support, no one should be cut off at Christmas.”

Steve, 58, from Bangor, is one of the many people across the UK who have been helped by The Salvation Army after suffering with depression and anxiety for years.

“Some days I would try and leave the house and maybe walk to the chemist, but I couldn’t even bring myself to go inside," he said.

"If the post office was too busy, I’d just walk away and not bother collecting my money. I’d rather starve than make any kind of contact with other people.

"Christmas time was especially difficult, and I would basically just stay at home for two weeks.

"Then one of my neighbours recommended my local Salvation Army’s befriending service and with their help I’ll be spending quality time with someone on Christmas Day instead of being stuck in the house.”

Mum of two Sarah-Jayne, 41, from Essex, found herself experiencing isolation after a leukaemia diagnosis. Things changed when she joined her local Salvation Army’s Toddler Group. Now in remission from cancer, she has become a volunteer with The Salvation Army.

“Some of my close friends didn’t really care after I came out of hospital and that sent me into a dark corner, I had to pull myself out of," she said.

"It really made me feel alone. I didn’t want to go out and just stayed at home. It gave me anxiety and panic attacks.

"After a few weeks visiting The Salvation Army, I was asked if I wanted to be a volunteer at the toddler group and then at their weekly community lunch club. I lost the job I had before I was diagnosed but now, I’m keeping busy, I feel stronger every day.”

Far from breaking off for the holidays, Christmas is one of the busiest times for many Salvation Army staff and volunteers.

In Cardiff, The Salvation Army has been busy delivering 300 Christmas meals, specially prepared by its local partner, The Parkgate Hotel. In just three years since the partnership started, the number of Christmas meals being prepared has doubled from the original 150.

The traditional Christmas Day meals include turkey, veg, stuffing and gravy, and are cooked and pre-plated by staff at the hotel before being driven to recipients around Cardiff by volunteers.

Major Valerie Short, from The Salvation Army church in Ely, Cardiff, is co-ordinating the deliveries. She said life had become so expensive that some people simply cannot afford Christmas.

“More people than ever are struggling not because of anything they have done, but because life has become increasingly expensive. Housing insecurity, unexpected bills and the pressure to provide gifts or lavish meals at this time of year can feel impossible to carry," she said.

“A simple Christmas meal, something many take for granted, is a powerful reminder that people care. It says, ‘you matter, you are seen, you are not alone’. At The Salvation Army this kind of love is at the heart of everything we do. It’s not just what we believe – it’s belief in action.

“We are deeply grateful to our corporate partners, The Parkgate Hotel and the incredible volunteer drivers who navigate Christmas traffic to bring these meals to people across Cardiff and the surrounding areas. We are humbled by the support we receive, and we pray it continues for as long as there are people in need.”

Across the UK, Salvation Army churches will be hosting meals for people in their local communities, including those experiencing homelessness.

Shipley Salvation Army is partnering with Shipley Baptist Church in New Kirkgate to cook and serve over 100 meals on Christmas Day. Meals will be served in Shipley Baptist Church and also distributed to people sleeping rough on the street.

The Christmas Day meal is now in its 15th year. Salvation Army member and volunteer Julie Wright has been leading the preparations.

She said, “Christmas can be tough. We have a lot of guests who would be on their own without family, so we want to provide a fun, warm and safe place for people to be so they don’t have to be alone. It helps tackle isolation and represents the true meaning of Christmas.

“We prep all the veg on Christmas Eve then come back to church at 8.30am on Christmas Day to start the cooking. We have a few volunteers, all with different roles from cooking to driving and delivering to those who just want to talk and befriend our guests, which is brilliant because for some of them the only people they will see on that day is us.

“There’s a wonderful atmosphere with people from ages 35 to 80 eating together. Some people will come every year so they get to know each other and friendships form. Last year we had a gentleman join us for the first time and he asked if he could get up and sing some carols, which was so nice.”