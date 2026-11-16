(Photo: Unsplash/Kaleb Tapp)

Adult baptisms in the Church of England have increased by a third in a year, with almost 10,000 adults being baptised in 2025, according to newly published figures.

The latest Statistics for Mission report reveals that 9,900 adults were baptised during the year, an increase of more than 1,000 on the previous year. The report describes the figure as “quite possibly higher than they have ever been”.

Baptisms among all age groups over five also increased, with the overall number of baptisms reaching 59,300. This was 50 per cent higher than would have been expected had the declining pre-pandemic trend continued.

However, the total remained 34 per cent below the 2019 figure, largely reflecting a significant fall in infant baptisms, which have more than halved to 24,600.

The figures have renewed discussion about a possible 'quiet revival' of Christian faith, particularly among younger adults, with church leaders reporting growing interest in exploring Christianity.

The latest statistics also record a fifth consecutive year of growth in the Church of England's worshipping community since the pandemic.

The number of people regularly attending church services reached 1,026,000 in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent on the previous year. Although still 7.9 per cent below the 2019 figure, the total represents a continuing recovery in church attendance.

Adult average weekly attendance stood at 613,000, up 0.9 per cent year on year, although still 17 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Attendance at major Christian festivals also increased. Christmas services and events attracted 1.96 million people, a rise of 5.2 per cent, while Easter attendance reached 1.03 million, up 7.2 per cent. Across Advent, churches recorded 4.85 million attendances at congregational, school, community and civic events.

However, the report also highlights significant challenges, particularly in engaging children and young people.

Child average weekly attendance was 24 per cent lower than in 2019 and unchanged from 2024. The median church now has an average of just one child attending weekly, compared with three in 2019.

One third of churches reported having no under-16s attending weekly, compared with a quarter in 2019. A similar proportion reported having no children in their wider worshipping community.

The figures underline the challenge facing the Church of England as it pursues its Vision and Strategy ambition to double the number of young disciples by 2030.

The proportion of churches holding an act of worship in schools at least once a month also fell, from 40 per cent in 2019 to 34 per cent in 2025.

The report suggests that investment in dedicated children's and youth ministry could be significant in reversing the decline. A previous Church House study found that employing a youth or children's worker was the most common factor among churches that had successfully increased their average Sunday attendance among under-16s. Yet 84 per cent of churches do not have a paid leader of children's ministry.

The statistics also show that social action remains an important part of the Church's work, with 73 per cent of responding churches involved in at least one form of community or social action.

Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Sarah Mullally, described the latest figures as “an encouraging sign of God at work” in the Church of England.

“Behind these numbers are individual people who are coming to our churches and experiencing the presence of the living, loving God. Whether at morning prayer, a Sunday service, Evensong, a youth hub, a parent and toddler group - or any of the countless ways that the Church of England serves our communities in every parish - it is clear that people are seeking meaning, connection and hope in a turbulent world,” she said.

She added that she had witnessed the growth during visits to parishes and dioceses throughout the year, expressing gratitude to clergy, lay ministers and volunteers for their work in welcoming both regular worshippers and newcomers.

The figures offer encouragement amid a longer-term decline in church attendance and baptisms, which began decades before the pandemic. In 2009, the Church of England recorded more than 140,000 baptisms, falling to 89,600 within ten years.

While the latest figures do not establish whether the Church is experiencing a sustained revival, the increase in adult baptisms and continuing recovery in attendance suggest that more people are exploring Christian faith and finding their way into local congregations.