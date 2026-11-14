No plans for Big Church Festival UK in 2027 after pastor's tragic death

It is hoped the Big Church Festival UK event will return in 2028. (Photo: Big Church Festival)

Big Church Festival will not take place in the UK in 2027 following the death of a pastor at this year’s event, organisers have announced.

In an update on the festival’s future, they said they were working towards a possible return in August 2028.

The announcement follows the death of Pastor Robert Guanco, a 41-year-old husband and father, who died in August after a wooden arch collapsed during the festival at Wiston Park, near Steyning in West Sussex.

A further six people were injured, four of whom were taken to hospital. The accident prompted organisers to call off the remainder of the festival.

In an update on Friday, organisers confirmed that Big Church Festival will not be returning next year.

“Following the tragic events at our 2026 festival, there will be no UK festival in 2027,” they said.

They thanked supporters who have stood alongside them these last few months, including those who chose to donate the cost of their tickets rather than request refunds.

“Your generosity, prayers and belief in the vision mean more than we can say, and are helping give Big Church a chance at a future,” they said.

Looking further ahead, they continued, “We are working hard to find a way forward, with our hope set on gathering together again in August 2028.

“We don’t yet know exactly what the road ahead will look like, but we continue to believe in the vision and are longing for the day we can be together again. Please keep praying with us."

While the UK event pauses, Big Church Festival Europe is due to launch in the Netherlands from 20 to 22 August 2027.

The European festival is being run by a separate charity, but shares the same vision of gathering Christians in unity, organisers said.

Guanco was a pastor at Jesus the Living Water Church in Eastbourne and also worked as a healthcare assistant. An inquest into his death heard that he died after sustaining "multiple severe injuries" when an arch fell on him at the event. A pre-inquest review has been scheduled for 9 March 2027 in Horsham.

The pastor's death prompted tributes and prayers from across the Church, with nearly a quarter of a million pounds being raised for his wife and daughter.