Ukraine sees growth in Protestantism as war rumbles on

The House of Prayer Baptist Church in Ukraine, which destroyed in an attack. (Photo: Facebook/In Ukraine)

Research has suggested that Protestantism is growing in Ukraine, with areas near the frontline of the conflict with Russia seeing particular growth.

A report from the Razumkov Centre found that the percentage of self-identified members of Protestant and Evangelical churches increased from 1.4 per cent in 2023 to 2.6 per cent in 2025, Evangelical Focus reports.

The report acknowledged that the realities of war limited their research methods, however figures from Protestant denominations would indicate that growth is indeed occurring.

The Ukrainian Christian Evangelical Church reported 4,618 baptisms in 2023, with higher interest being exhibited in frontline regions. Similarly, the Ukrainian Baptists said that over 10,000 people had been baptised in the first three years since the 2022 invasion. The period also saw the establishment of 86 new churches.

Public trust towards churches in frontline areas was often shaped by their conduct in circumstances of war and even of occupation and liberation.

Evangelical Focus attempted to examine the common factors that had allowed churches to grow in such difficult conditions. Two factors that were highlighted in particular were leadership and teamwork.

It was noted that the primary quality of a church leader in wartime conditions is not the ability to deliver a good sermon or manage the church finances effectively, but to walk alongside the congregation and to share in their dangers.

Pastors also take on to some degree the responsibility of a wartime leader. In situations of danger or scarcity of resources, a church leader’s decision could mean life or death.

One person told researchers, “Christ did not die for the church’s programmes … He died for people. When people are the goal, not a means to an end, they remain in the congregation and bring friends along.”

While the importance of a leader was a key factor, the ability to carry on without such a leader was also identified. A successful church was often one in which strong discipleship, teamwork and delegation meant it could continue even if it lost its figurehead.