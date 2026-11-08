Is religion making a comeback among young Americans? Study urges caution

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A growing number of young Americans appear to be attending religious services regularly, raising questions about whether the United States could be witnessing the early signs of a religious revival.

However, new research from Pew Research Center suggests that while there are encouraging signs of religious engagement among younger adults, the evidence of a broader resurgence remains inconclusive.

The report, ‘Religion Remains Stable in the U.S., With Mixed Signals for Young Adults,’ published on 28 October, found that religious participation and belief across the country have largely stabilised following decades of decline.

The research draws on several nationally representative surveys, including Pew’s 2026 National Public Opinion Reference Survey, which gathered responses from 5,511 US adults, alongside findings from earlier surveys to examine changes in religious engagement over time.

According to the findings, 70% of American adults currently identify with a religion, compared with 71% in 2020.

Similarly, the proportion who pray daily has remained relatively unchanged at 47%, while 44% consider religion very important in their lives.

Monthly attendance at religious services has also remained steady, increasing slightly from 33% in 2020 to 34% in 2026.

One of the most striking findings, however, concerns Americans born between 2004 and 2008, who are now 18 to 22 years old.

Within this group, 41% reported attending religious services at least once a month, a higher proportion than among adults born in the 1960s (34%), 1970s (33%), 1980s (29%) or 1990s (26%).

This contrasts sharply with those born between 2000 and 2003, now aged approximately 23 to 26, of whom just 27% attend services monthly.

Despite their relatively high attendance, the youngest adults (18 to 22 years old) are less religious than the wider population by several other measures.

Only 34% pray daily, 36% regard religion as very important and 59% identify with a religion.

By comparison, those born between 2000 and 2003 recorded even lower levels of religious engagement, with just 26% praying daily, 27% considering religion very important in their lives and 50% identifying with a religion, making them the least religious age group surveyed on these measures.

The researchers therefore cautioned against interpreting the higher attendance figures as definitive evidence of a revival, saying: “Time will tell whether the relatively high religiousness of today’s youngest adults is a turning point or a blip in the data.”

The study also revealed an unusual pattern in religious attendance among young men and women.

Historically, American women have tended to be more religious than men, although this gap has narrowed considerably over the years.

In 2007, women were 14 percentage points more likely than men to consider religion very important, compared with just 6 percentage points in 2026.

However, among the youngest adults, aged approximately 18 to 22, 47% of men reported attending religious services at least monthly, compared with 35% of women.

This contrasts with the wider US population, where 33% of both men and women reported attending services at least monthly.

Pew described this reversal as unprecedented in its findings, stating: “This is something we have not seen before in our surveys.”

Nevertheless, the researchers noted that attendance among young women was also relatively high compared with several older generations, suggesting that the increased participation among the youngest adults cannot be attributed to men alone.

Political affiliation was another significant factor in religious engagement.

Among the youngest adults, 55% of Republicans and Republican-leaning respondents reported attending religious services monthly, compared with 31% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning respondents.

Young Republicans were also considerably more likely to pray daily (53% compared with 22% of young Democrats) and regard religion as very important (51% compared with 23%).

However, the researchers found that relatively high attendance was not limited to young conservatives.

Young Democrats also attended services more frequently than several older groups within their political party.

The researchers concluded that the pattern was not “an exclusively Republican phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, separate findings on attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic suggest that Americans are increasingly returning to places of worship in person.

In June 2026, 34% of adults reported attending religious services in person during the previous month, compared with just 13% in July 2020, when pandemic restrictions had significantly disrupted religious gatherings.

When virtual participation was included, 45% said they had attended or watched religious services during the previous month.

Both figures were the highest recorded since Pew began tracking these forms of participation in 2020.

However, researchers stressed that the absence of comparable pre-pandemic data makes it difficult to determine whether attendance has fully recovered.

Despite the apparent increase in participation among the youngest adults, Pew found little evidence that American adults overall have become more religious over recent years.

An analysis tracking the same 5,835 respondents between 2020 and 2025 found no clear increase or decrease in religious engagement across birth cohorts.

The researchers also noted that today’s “youngest adults (ages 18 to 22) are no more religious today than young adults in this age range were in 2014.”

They added: “And young adults between 23 and 26 today are less religious than people in this age range were in 2014.”

Compared with 2007, both groups of young adults surveyed today “are significantly less religious.”

These findings suggest that the long-term decline in American religiousness may have slowed, rather than reversed.

Pew acknowledged several limitations in its research, particularly the relatively small number of respondents in the youngest age group and the difficulties associated with surveying young adults.

The report also noted that younger generations have previously entered adulthood with relatively high levels of religious participation, only for their engagement to decline as they grew older.

“We have no way of knowing whether today's youngest adults will follow that pattern or break it,” the researchers stated.

For churches hoping to see renewed religious interest among younger generations, the findings offer reasons for both optimism and caution.

While the increased attendance among some young adults may signal changing attitudes towards organised religion, the researchers emphasised that a clearer picture will only emerge over time.

The report concluded that there is currently “no clear evidence that any birth cohort we can track over time has become more religious in recent years.”