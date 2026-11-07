South Sudanese churches work for peace as tensions mount

Women in South Sudan working towards peace. (Photo: Church Mission Society)

During the 1994 Rwanda Genocide, radio was notoriously used to incite violence with fake news, misinformation and dehumanising rhetoric. Now there are fears that digital technology could play a similar role in South Sudan, which is at risk of plunging back into civil war.

Between 2013 and 2018 the country was wracked by civil war between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those who followed his Vice-President, Riek Machar. Although the war officially came to an end in 2018, conflict continued in parts of the country thanks to inter-tribal rivalry and the refusal of smaller armed groups to lay down their arms.

Last year larger scale fighting broke out again and Machar was arrested. The country’s first national elections since independence are due to take place in seven weeks, but with the main opposition leader in jail and worsening conflict, it is unknown if the results will be accepted or even if the elections will take place at all.

Churches in the country are doing their bit to counter fake news, hate speech and online incitement.

The so-called “Digital Pledge for Peace” was signed by women from the Abyei and Twic communities in July of last year. Now other groups and churches are joining the movement, in which Christians and Christian leaders repent of past online activity and pledge to set a better example.

Local Paul Lueth, who works with the Church Mission Society (CMS), said, “A single post, share, or voice note can directly cause loss of innocent lives, displacement of families, and community destruction.”

He added, “As disciples, our online behaviour must reflect our faith. Jesus called us to be peacemakers in Matthew 5:9, and biblical stewardship requires self-control over our keyboards just as much as our tongues.”

According to CMS, Christians in the region are running events that promote the idea of using words to build each other up rather than incite violence. The lack of connections and infrastructure in rural areas is a challenge to such work, with pastoral follow-ups difficult to arrange.

Joan Busolo, CMS regional manager for Africa, said, “South Sudan’s peacemakers are bringing a stark reminder to the global Church: digital interactions are never neutral. Words shared online carry real-world weight, making digital responsibility an essential duty for Christians everywhere.”